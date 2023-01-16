Monday briefing: More storms in California; Dnipro missile strike; Nepal plane crash; NFL playoffs; solar flares; and more

1
A flood watch covered nearly all of California this weekend.
2
A missile attack on an apartment block in Ukraine killed at least 40 people.
- What happened? A Russian missile hit the building in Dnipro on Saturday. As many as 72 apartments were destroyed, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
- The bigger picture: The bombing was part of a wave of attacks this weekend. It has renewed calls for Ukraine’s allies to provide the country with upgraded air defenses.
3
More classified documents were found at President Biden’s Delaware home.
- What to know: Six documents were discovered during two searches last week, the White House said on Saturday. Biden’s legal team is unsure all relevant documents have been found.
- Why it matters: It’s the latest in a string of revelations about the discovery of sensitive papers that is now the subject of a Justice Department special counsel investigation.
4
A plane crash in Nepal left 72 people dead.
- What we know: A Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu went down yesterday as it approached an airport in Pokhara. There were no survivors, an official said.
- What happened? The cause of the crash isn’t clear yet, but video footage showed the aircraft flying low and tilting to its side before it went down.
5
Nurses are striking and quitting across the country.
The Bills, Giants and Bengals advanced in the NFL playoffs yesterday.
The sun is crackling with “solar flares.”
And now … thinking of fixing up your home? Here are eight steps to paint a room like a pro. Plus, why talking to your plants is good for them (and you.)
