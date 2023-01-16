The 7The 7

Monday briefing: More storms in California; Dnipro missile strike; Nepal plane crash; NFL playoffs; solar flares; and more

Updated January 16, 2023 at 6:50 a.m. EST|Published January 16, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EST
1

A flood watch covered nearly all of California this weekend.

  • Why? Around 24 trillion gallons of water have dropped on the state from storms that began late last month.
  • The damage: Videos and photos show devastation from flash floods, mudslides and other hazards. The storms are also blamed for at least 19 deaths.
  • What’s next? Another atmospheric river is set to drench the state again today.

2

A missile attack on an apartment block in Ukraine killed at least 40 people.

  • What happened? A Russian missile hit the building in Dnipro on Saturday. As many as 72 apartments were destroyed, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
  • The bigger picture: The bombing was part of a wave of attacks this weekend. It has renewed calls for Ukraine’s allies to provide the country with upgraded air defenses.

3

More classified documents were found at President Biden’s Delaware home.

  • What to know: Six documents were discovered during two searches last week, the White House said on Saturday. Biden’s legal team is unsure all relevant documents have been found.
  • Why it matters: It’s the latest in a string of revelations about the discovery of sensitive papers that is now the subject of a Justice Department special counsel investigation.

4

A plane crash in Nepal left 72 people dead.

  • What we know: A Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu went down yesterday as it approached an airport in Pokhara. There were no survivors, an official said.
  • What happened? The cause of the crash isn’t clear yet, but video footage showed the aircraft flying low and tilting to its side before it went down.

5

Nurses are striking and quitting across the country.

  • What’s going on? Over 7,000 nurses went on strike in New York City last week. There have also been protests, strikes or threatened strikes in California, Oregon, Michigan and Minnesota.
  • What’s behind this? Hospitals have been understaffed for years, but new layers of stress were added by the coronavirus pandemic and a recent surge of respiratory illnesses.
  • The possible impact: The U.S. could be short of between 200,000 and 450,000 nurses by 2025, one report said.

6

The Bills, Giants and Bengals advanced in the NFL playoffs yesterday.

  • What to know: They joined the 49ers and the Jaguars, who won their first-round matches on Saturday. Here’s how the bracket is shaping up ahead of Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.
  • Tonight: Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys at 8:15 p.m. Eastern. It’s live on ESPN and ABC.

7

The sun is crackling with “solar flares.”

  • What are they? Bursts of energy that travel at the speed of light. In the past week, three of the strongest category of these flares have erupted on the sun’s surface.
  • How that could affect us: If one aims at Earth, it could cause radio blackouts and satellite disruption, and trigger spectacular displays of the Northern and Southern lights.

