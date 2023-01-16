The 7 The 7 Monday briefing: More storms in California; Dnipro missile strike; Nepal plane crash; NFL playoffs; solar flares; and more (Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

What’s going on? Over 7,000 nurses went on strike in New York City last week. There have also been protests, strikes or threatened strikes in California, Oregon, Michigan and Minnesota.

What's behind this? Hospitals have been understaffed for years, but new layers of stress were added by the coronavirus pandemic and a recent surge of respiratory illnesses

The possible impact: The U.S. could be short of between 200,000 and 450,000 nurses by 2025, one report said.

The Bills, Giants and Bengals advanced in the NFL playoffs yesterday.

What to know: They joined the 49ers and the Jaguars, who won their first-round matches on Saturday. Here's how the bracket is shaping up ahead of Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.

Tonight: Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys at 8:15 p.m. Eastern. It’s live on ESPN and ABC.

The sun is crackling with “solar flares.”

What are they? Bursts of energy that travel at the speed of light. In the past week, three of the strongest category of these flares have erupted on the sun’s surface.

How that could affect us: If one aims at Earth, it could cause radio blackouts and satellite disruption, and trigger spectacular displays of the Northern and Southern lights.

And now … thinking of fixing up your home? Here are eight steps to paint a room like a pro. Plus, why talking to your plants is good for them (and you.)

