Tuesday briefing: End in sight for California storms; China’s shrinking population; NFL playoffs; long covid; and more

The findings: The platforms ignored employees’ warnings about violent content and bent rules for some conservatives, according to a draft report seen by The Post.
Why they were cut: Committee leaders were worried about offending Republicans and starting a fight with powerful tech companies, sources said.
China’s population shrank for the first time in 60 years.
What to know: The total fell by 850,000 people last year to 1.41 billion, the government announced today. The birthrate also reached its lowest level on record.
Why it matters: China, which has long been the world’s most populous nation, faces a shrinking workforce that will struggle to support an aging population. Its decades of rapid economic growth could be coming to an end.
An Arizona city turned off a neighborhood’s water supply this month.
The background: Scottsdale, part of the Phoenix area, gets most of its water from the drought-stricken Colorado River and needs to reduce its usage.