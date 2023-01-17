The 7The 7

Tuesday briefing: End in sight for California storms; China's shrinking population; NFL playoffs; long covid; and more

January 17, 2023
The worst of the storms in California has finally passed.

  • What to know: The latest atmospheric river tapered off last night, and just one more storm system — a weak one — will hit the state tomorrow and Thursday.
  • It’s been a devastating three weeks: Catastrophic rain has caused floods, landslides, power outages, deaths and more across the state. (If you’ve been affected, there are resources to help.)

2

Ukraine is still reeling from a devastating attack on an apartment building.

  • What to know: A missile strike killed at least 40 people in Dnipro, a southeastern city, on Saturday. Dozens were still missing yesterday, and officials don’t expect to find many more survivors.
  • This week: U.S. officials and allies will meet in Europe. Ukraine’s requests for more military help will be high on the agenda.

3

The Jan. 6 committee left out some key findings in its final report.

  • About what? How social media platforms failed to address extremism ahead of the 2021 attack on the Capitol.
  • The findings: The platforms ignored employees’ warnings about violent content and bent rules for some conservatives, according to a draft report seen by The Post.
  • Why they were cut: Committee leaders were worried about offending Republicans and starting a fight with powerful tech companies, sources said.

4

China’s population shrank for the first time in 60 years.

  • What to know: The total fell by 850,000 people last year to 1.41 billion, the government announced today. The birthrate also reached its lowest level on record.
  • Why it matters: China, which has long been the world’s most populous nation, faces a shrinking workforce that will struggle to support an aging population. Its decades of rapid economic growth could be coming to an end.

5

An Arizona city turned off a neighborhood’s water supply this month.

  • The background: Scottsdale, part of the Phoenix area, gets most of its water from the drought-stricken Colorado River and needs to reduce its usage.
  • Part of its plan: Cutting off water to Rio Verde Foothills. The area, which has over 2,000 homes, isn’t part of Scottsdale but had used its water.
  • What this means: The community is relying on water deliveries to survive, and some residents see this as the first domino in the Colorado River crisis.

6

The Dallas Cowboys eliminated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from the NFL playoffs.

  • Last night: The Cowboys overwhelmed the Bucs, 31-14. Quarterback Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score.
  • Why it matters: It may have been 45-year-old Tom Brady’s final game with the Bucs — or even in pro football entirely.
  • What’s next? The divisional round of the playoffs begins Saturday.

7

A new strategy could help people with long covid.

  • What is it? A lifestyle change called “pacing.” This means carefully limiting daily activities, reducing energy use and tracking symptoms.
  • What it does: It can help with the extreme fatigue experienced by people with long covid, some experts say. But more study is needed to prove its effectiveness.

