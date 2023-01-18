The 7 The 7 Wednesday briefing: Helicopter crash in Ukraine; Brian Walshe murder charges; Solomon Peña; single-use coffee pods; and more (Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

Gift Article Share Narrated audio | Listen 0 min

1 A helicopter crash in Ukraine killed a top official and at least 14 others. What to know: The crash The crash happened this morning near a kindergarten in Brovary, a city just outside Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. The cause isn’t yet clear.

The victims: Interior Minister Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky , other officials, crew members and three children were killed, police said. At least 25 people were injured. 2 Far-right Republican lawmakers were assigned to House committees yesterday. Why that matters: When Democrats were in control, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) and Paul Gosar (Ariz.) were When Democrats were in control, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) and Paul Gosar (Ariz.) were removed from committees after making violent or extremist remarks.

One notable assignment: Greene, Gosar and other allies of former president Donald Trump are on a committee that plans to investigate President Biden.

What else is happening: Expect to hear a lot about the debt ceiling. The U.S. will Expect to hear a lot about the debt ceiling. The U.S. will begin taking “extraordinary measures” tomorrow to stay under the borrowing limit. 3 A Massachusetts man has been charged with murdering his wife. The case has drawn national attention: Ana Walshe, a real estate investment manager and mother of three, Ana Walshe, a real estate investment manager and mother of three, was reported missing two weeks ago.

Why police suspect the husband: They They weren’t able to verify some of Brian Walshe’s actions after Ana went missing, and they say he bought hundreds of dollars of cleaning supplies.

What’s next? Brian Walshe is expected to appear in court today. Advertisement 4 More details have emerged in a plot to shoot at New Mexico Democrats’ homes. What to know: Solomon Peña, who lost a race for the state legislature, paid people to fire on the houses of four Democratic officials, police say. He was arrested Monday.

A possible motive: The 39-year-old complained that his lopsided defeat was rigged, The 39-year-old complained that his lopsided defeat was rigged, according to documents released yesterday , echoing Trump’s false claims. 5 Ohio legally redefined natural gas as “green energy” this month.

How it happened: Dark money groups — including one tied to the gas industry — helped state lawmakers push the “clean energy” narrative, a Dark money groups — including one tied to the gas industry — helped state lawmakers push the “clean energy” narrative, a Post investigation found . Natural gas is Ohio’s largest source of energy.

Why this matters: Natural gas is a fossil fuel. It emits Natural gas is a fossil fuel. It emits significant amounts of methane , which is the second-largest greenhouse gas contributor to climate change.

6

There’s been an unusually high number of tornadoes this month.

Where? The South, Midwest and California. More could The South, Midwest and California. More could hit the South today , days after deadly tornadoes in Alabama and Georgia

The numbers: There have been 124 tornadoes in January, early reports suggest. That’s much higher than the national average of 36 for the month.

Why is this happening? Abnormally warm air — driven by climate change — is probably boosting the flare-up.

Advertisement

7

Single-use coffee pods aren’t as wasteful as you may think.

How we know: Brewing a cup of joe in an old-school filter coffee maker can generate 1½ times more emissions than a pod machine, Brewing a cup of joe in an old-school filter coffee maker can generate 1½ times more emissions than a pod machine, a new analysis shows

Why? Pods are typically designed to use the ideal amount of coffee and water, leading to less of both being wasted.

And now … what to cook this week: A warm and comforting casserole. And if casseroles aren’t your thing, try this satisfying seared bean dish.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.

GiftOutline Gift Article