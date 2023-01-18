Wednesday briefing: Helicopter crash in Ukraine; Brian Walshe murder charges; Solomon Peña; single-use coffee pods; and more

1 A helicopter crash in Ukraine killed a top official and at least 14 others. What to know: The crash happened this morning near a kindergarten in Brovary, a city just outside Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. The cause isn’t yet clear. The victims: Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky, other officials, crew members and three children were killed, police said. At least 25 people were injured. 2 Far-right Republican lawmakers were assigned to House committees yesterday. Why that matters: When Democrats were in control, Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) and Paul Gosar (Ariz.) were removed from committees after making violent or extremist remarks. One notable assignment: Greene, Gosar and other allies of former president Donald Trump are on a committee that plans to investigate President Biden. What else is happening: Expect to hear a lot about the debt ceiling. The U.S. will begin taking “extraordinary measures” tomorrow to stay under the borrowing limit. 3 A Massachusetts man has been charged with murdering his wife. The case has drawn national attention: Ana Walshe, a real estate investment manager and mother of three, was reported missing two weeks ago. Why police suspect the husband: They weren’t able to verify some of Brian Walshe’s actions after Ana went missing, and they say he bought hundreds of dollars of cleaning supplies. What’s next? Brian Walshe is expected to appear in court today. 4 More details have emerged in a plot to shoot at New Mexico Democrats’ homes. What to know: Solomon Peña, who lost a race for the state legislature, paid people to fire on the houses of four Democratic officials, police say. He was arrested Monday. A possible motive: The 39-year-old complained that his lopsided defeat was rigged, according to documents released yesterday, echoing Trump’s false claims. 5 Ohio legally redefined natural gas as “green energy” this month. There’s been an unusually high number of tornadoes this month. Single-use coffee pods aren’t as wasteful as you may think. And now … what to cook this week: A warm and comforting casserole. And if casseroles aren’t your thing, try this satisfying seared bean dish. Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter .