Thursday briefing: Debt limit crisis; Jacinda Ardern’s surprise resignation; Wes Moore’s inauguration; germy spice jars; and more

The U.S. will start taking emergency steps today to stay under the debt limit.
- Why? The country is close to needing to borrow more than it’s allowed to pay its bills. The current limit, set by Congress, is $31.4 trillion.
- What are the emergency steps? The Treasury Department will shift federal funds in ways that buy the government more time. That could push the crisis until at least June.
- What then? If Congress doesn’t raise or suspend the limit, it could have devastating consequences. But first, expect a showdown between Republicans and Democrats.
2
A deadly helicopter crash in Ukraine appears to have been an accident.
- What happened? Fourteen people died — including six officials from the Interior Ministry, crew members and a child — in yesterday’s crash near a kindergarten outside Kyiv.
- The investigation: There are no initial signs of foul play, despite Russia’s ongoing missile strikes. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the war caused the tragedy.
3
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is quitting.
- It’s a shock: Today’s announcement brought an abrupt end to five years as her nation’s leader. Her empathetic style during several crises has been praised around the world.
- Why is she resigning? The 42-year-old said she no longer had “enough in the tank.” She’ll step down by Feb. 7, and someone else will lead her party into an election in October.
4
Maryland’s first Black governor was inaugurated yesterday.
5
Microsoft became the latest tech company yesterday to announce layoffs.
Parts of Greenland are the hottest they’ve been in 1,000 years.
Your spice drawer might be the germiest spot in your kitchen.
