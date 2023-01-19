The 7The 7

Thursday briefing: Debt limit crisis; Jacinda Ardern’s surprise resignation; Wes Moore’s inauguration; germy spice jars; and more

January 19, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EST
(Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

1

The U.S. will start taking emergency steps today to stay under the debt limit.

  • Why? The country is close to needing to borrow more than it’s allowed to pay its bills. The current limit, set by Congress, is $31.4 trillion.
  • What are the emergency steps? The Treasury Department will shift federal funds in ways that buy the government more time. That could push the crisis until at least June.
  • What then? If Congress doesn’t raise or suspend the limit, it could have devastating consequences. But first, expect a showdown between Republicans and Democrats.

2

A deadly helicopter crash in Ukraine appears to have been an accident.

  • What happened? Fourteen people died — including six officials from the Interior Ministry, crew members and a child — in yesterday’s crash near a kindergarten outside Kyiv.
  • The investigation: There are no initial signs of foul play, despite Russia’s ongoing missile strikes. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the war caused the tragedy.

3

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is quitting.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern resigned on Jan. 19 after a two-term tenure and ahead of national elections later this year. (Video: Reuters)
  • It’s a shock: Today’s announcement brought an abrupt end to five years as her nation’s leader. Her empathetic style during several crises has been praised around the world.
  • Why is she resigning? The 42-year-old said she no longer had “enough in the tank.” She’ll step down by Feb. 7, and someone else will lead her party into an election in October.

4

Maryland’s first Black governor was inaugurated yesterday.

Wes Moore was sworn in as Maryland’s first Black governor on Jan. 18 in Annapolis. Moore's son read the Pledge of Allegiance. (Video: Maryland Public Television)

5

Microsoft became the latest tech company yesterday to announce layoffs.

  • The details: 10,000 employees, less than 5% of Microsoft’s workforce, will lose their jobs. It’s supposed to help prepare the company for a potential economic downturn.
  • The big picture: The job market has been remarkably strong, despite other recent layoffs. However, other parts of the economy have struggled, and many experts say a recession is likely.

6

Parts of Greenland are the hottest they’ve been in 1,000 years.

  • What to know: The coldest parts of Greenland’s ice sheet are warming rapidly and showing changes that are unprecedented in at least a millennium, scientists said yesterday.
  • Why it’s worrying: It suggests a long-term process of melting has begun, which is bad news for our coastlines. Greenland contains enough ice to raise sea levels by over 20 feet.

7

Your spice drawer might be the germiest spot in your kitchen.

  • How we know: A new study examined how people preparing turkey burgers cross-contaminated various kitchen surfaces. Spice jars were by far the worst.
  • Why? People know to disinfect cutting boards and handles, but might forget about spice jars. You should wipe the jars down and keep your hands clean, researchers said.

And now … what to watch today: "That '90s Show" is on Netflix.

