Friday briefing: Ukraine gets ready for counteroffensive; March for Life; Alec Baldwin; David Crosby; organic food; and more

Updated January 20, 2023 at 6:58 a.m. EST|Published January 20, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EST
The head of the CIA held a secret meeting with Ukraine’s president.

  • What we know: William Burns traveled to Kyiv last week to share U.S. intelligence with Volodymyr Zelensky about Russia’s next steps in Ukraine, The Post reported yesterday.
  • Why it’s important: The visit comes at a critical point in the war. Ukraine is getting ready for a major counteroffensive while Russia is attacking the eastern city of Bakhmut.

The 50th March for Life will be held today in D.C.

  • What to know: This is the first antiabortion march since the Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to an abortion last year.
  • What’s different this year: Advocates are focused on Congress and a national abortion ban, instead of the Supreme Court.
  • In related news: The Supreme Court said yesterday that it hasn’t been able to find out who leaked a draft of its abortion ruling.

Alec Baldwin will face charges in a fatal shooting on a 2021 movie set.

A new program will allow thousands more migrants a month to come to the U.S.

  • The plan was announced earlier this month: People from Haiti, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela are eligible. They must have a U.S. sponsor and apply through an online app.
  • What then? If accepted, they can live and work in the U.S. for at least two years.
  • The big picture: Immigration arrests are at historic levels, and the Biden administration says it’s pairing this program with tougher enforcement at the border.

David Crosby, the legendary singer-songwriter, has died.

  • How we’ll remember him: As part of 1960s and ’70s bands the Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash, he made music that symbolized the era of peace, love and political engagement.
  • What to know: The 81-year-old’s death was announced by his former publicist yesterday. We don’t know the cause.

There’s a backlash against new treatment guidelines for childhood obesity.

  • What are they? The guidelines, released last week, urge therapy for children as young as 6, weight loss drugs for those as young as 12 and surgery for teens as young as 13.
  • Why? Experts said the old approach, with more focus on healthy lifestyle training, didn’t work.
  • The reaction: People are worried about the consequences of putting millions of children on drugs or under the knife.

New rules will be in place soon on what can be labeled “organic.”

  • Why? As these foods have become more and more popular, fake products have been slipping through the cracks.
  • What are the changes? The Agriculture Department is increasing inspections, requiring new certifications and more.
  • When will this take effect? March. Affected companies will have one year to comply.

