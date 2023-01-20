Friday briefing: Ukraine gets ready for counteroffensive; March for Life; Alec Baldwin; David Crosby; organic food; and more

1
The head of the CIA held a secret meeting with Ukraine’s president.
- What we know: William Burns traveled to Kyiv last week to share U.S. intelligence with Volodymyr Zelensky about Russia’s next steps in Ukraine, The Post reported yesterday.
- Why it’s important: The visit comes at a critical point in the war. Ukraine is getting ready for a major counteroffensive while Russia is attacking the eastern city of Bakhmut.
2
The 50th March for Life will be held today in D.C.
- What to know: This is the first antiabortion march since the Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to an abortion last year.
- What’s different this year: Advocates are focused on Congress and a national abortion ban, instead of the Supreme Court.
- In related news: The Supreme Court said yesterday that it hasn’t been able to find out who leaked a draft of its abortion ruling.
3
Alec Baldwin will face charges in a fatal shooting on a 2021 movie set.
4
A new program will allow thousands more migrants a month to come to the U.S.
David Crosby, the legendary singer-songwriter, has died.
There’s a backlash against new treatment guidelines for childhood obesity.
New rules will be in place soon on what can be labeled “organic.”
