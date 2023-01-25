Wednesday briefing: Half Moon Bay shooting updates; Mike Pence documents; Scott Rolen; Panic! at the Disco; and more

1
We learned more about Monday’s shootings in California.
- What happened? A 66-year-old man killed seven people at two mushroom farms in the Half Moon Bay area, authorities said. He was arrested shortly after the shootings.
- The latest: An official yesterday described the attack as “workplace violence.”
- The bigger picture: There have been 39 mass shootings — where four or more, not including the shooter, are injured or killed — in the U.S. this year, according to one database.
The U.S. and Germany are set to send tanks to Ukraine.
- This has been controversial: Ukraine has wanted Germany’s tanks in particular (here’s why), but the country had dragged its feet before today’s announcement.
- Why it matters: Russian forces are expected to begin another wave of attacks this spring, and these tanks could make a big difference on the battlefield.
- What else to know: Several of Ukraine’s top officials were forced out yesterday over allegations of corruption.
Classified documents were discovered at Mike Pence’s Indiana home.
- What to know: A lawyer for the former vice president found “a small number” of files during a search last week, according to letters sent to the National Archives.
- Why it matters: This discovery comes as President Biden has faced criticism over classified documents found at his Delaware home and a personal office.
A new plan will push to give renters more protections.
- How? Federal agencies will gather data on unfair housing practices, and the White House has drafted a “Blueprint for a Renters Bill of Rights,” it announced this morning.
- Why it’s needed: Average rental prices have increased rapidly in recent years.
- Will it work? The plan relies on state and local governments to join in. Agencies in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have already agreed to cap rent increases for subsidized housing.
Seven-time all-star Scott Rolen made the Baseball Hall of Fame.
- Who is he? An elite third baseman who won a World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2006. He was elected to the Hall of Fame on a writers’ ballot yesterday.
- He’s joining Fred McGriff, a first baseman voted in last month. The Class of 2023 will be inducted on July 23.
The band Panic! at the Disco is breaking up after 19 years.
Ants can apparently sniff out cancer.
