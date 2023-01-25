Wednesday briefing: Half Moon Bay shooting updates; Mike Pence documents; Scott Rolen; Panic! at the Disco; and more

The 7The 7

We learned more about Monday’s shootings in California.

  • What happened? A 66-year-old man killed seven people at two mushroom farms in the Half Moon Bay area, authorities said. He was arrested shortly after the shootings.
  • The latest: An official yesterday described the attack as “workplace violence.”
  • The bigger picture: There have been 39 mass shootings — where four or more, not including the shooter, are injured or killed — in the U.S. this year, according to one database.

2

The U.S. and Germany are set to send tanks to Ukraine.

  • This has been controversial: Ukraine has wanted Germany’s tanks in particular (here’s why), but the country had dragged its feet before today’s announcement.
  • Why it matters: Russian forces are expected to begin another wave of attacks this spring, and these tanks could make a big difference on the battlefield.
  • What else to know: Several of Ukraine’s top officials were forced out yesterday over allegations of corruption.

3

Classified documents were discovered at Mike Pence’s Indiana home.

  • What to know: A lawyer for the former vice president found “a small number” of files during a search last week, according to letters sent to the National Archives.
  • Why it matters: This discovery comes as President Biden has faced criticism over classified documents found at his Delaware home and a personal office.

4

A new plan will push to give renters more protections.

  • How? Federal agencies will gather data on unfair housing practices, and the White House has drafted a “Blueprint for a Renters Bill of Rights,” it announced this morning.
  • Why it’s needed: Average rental prices have increased rapidly in recent years.
  • Will it work? The plan relies on state and local governments to join in. Agencies in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have already agreed to cap rent increases for subsidized housing.

5

Seven-time all-star Scott Rolen made the Baseball Hall of Fame.

  • Who is he? An elite third baseman who won a World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2006. He was elected to the Hall of Fame on a writers’ ballot yesterday.
  • He’s joining Fred McGriff, a first baseman voted in last month. The Class of 2023 will be inducted on July 23.

6

The band Panic! at the Disco is breaking up after 19 years.

  • Why? Lead singer Brendon Urie posted on Instagram yesterday that he and his wife are expecting a baby and that he plans to focus on his family.
  • What to know: The pop rock band began in 2004 and became wildly popular with angsty teens. You may recognize the songs “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” and “Death of a Bachelor.”

7

Ants can apparently sniff out cancer.

  • What to know: The tiny insects have such a sharp sense of smell that researchers are training them to detect human cancer cells, according to a study published this week.
  • Why this matters: The way we diagnose cancer now is often expensive and invasive. This study opens the door for quicker, easier options in the future.

