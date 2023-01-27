Friday briefing: What to know about Tyre Nichols’s death; classified documents; West Bank raid; NFL championship games; and more

Updated January 27, 2023 at 7:05 a.m. EST|Published January 27, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EST
Gift Article
Share
1
Five former Memphis officers were charged with murder yesterday.
Why? For the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop earlier this month. The officers, who are also Black, were fired last week.
What happened? Body-cam footage showed that Nichols was kicked, punched, pummeled and Tasered, his family’s lawyers said.
Tonight: The footage is being publicly released. Officials are bracing for protests.
2
Former U.S. presidents were yesterday asked to look for classified documents.
Why? The request from the National Archives came after papers were found at the homes of President Biden, former vice president Mike Pence and former president Donald Trump.
Who was asked? The list probably includes Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, and former vice presidents Dick Cheney, Al Gore and Dan Quayle.
One exception: Former president Jimmy Carter. The law that requires presidents to hand over their documents went into effect after he left office in 1981.
3
Experts still expect an economic slowdown this year.
The numbers: The U.S. economy grew by 2.1% in 2022, according to figures released yesterday, with six months of solid growth to end the year.
That’s good news, but not the full picture: Interest rate hikes — meant to bring down prices by cooling the economy — haven’t had their full impact yet, experts say. Another rate hike is expected next week.
Advertisement
4
Israeli forces carried out a deadly raid on a Palestinian city yesterday.
What to know: Nine people were killed in the city of Jenin, Palestinian officials said. It was one of the deadliest operations in the occupied West Bank in nearly two decades.
The bigger picture: The raid has raised fears of more violence. Israel is struggling to contain a growing insurgency led by young Palestinians.
5
Blood donation rules for gay and bisexual men are being relaxed.
The change: Monogamous gay and bisexual men will no longer be forced to abstain from sex to donate blood under new federal guidelines coming soon.
Why it matters: These rules were created early in the AIDS crisis, and many experts say they’re outdated, homophobic and ineffective at keeping the nation’s blood supply safe.
6
We’ll find out Sunday who’s going to the Super Bowl.
The games: The San Francisco 49ers play the Philadelphia Eagles at 3 p.m. Eastern on Fox. The Cincinnati Bengals play the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. on CBS.