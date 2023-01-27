The 7The 7

Friday briefing: What to know about Tyre Nichols’s death; classified documents; West Bank raid; NFL championship games; and more

Updated January 27, 2023 at 7:05 a.m. EST|Published January 27, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EST
(Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

1

Five former Memphis officers were charged with murder yesterday.

  • Why? For the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop earlier this month. The officers, who are also Black, were fired last week.
  • What happened? Body-cam footage showed that Nichols was kicked, punched, pummeled and Tasered, his family’s lawyers said.
  • Tonight: The footage is being publicly released. Officials are bracing for protests.

2

Former U.S. presidents were yesterday asked to look for classified documents.

  • Why? The request from the National Archives came after papers were found at the homes of President Biden, former vice president Mike Pence and former president Donald Trump.
  • Who was asked? The list probably includes Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, and former vice presidents Dick Cheney, Al Gore and Dan Quayle.
  • One exception: Former president Jimmy Carter. The law that requires presidents to hand over their documents went into effect after he left office in 1981.

3

Experts still expect an economic slowdown this year.

  • The numbers: The U.S. economy grew by 2.1% in 2022, according to figures released yesterday, with six months of solid growth to end the year.
  • That’s good news, but not the full picture: Interest rate hikes — meant to bring down prices by cooling the economy — haven’t had their full impact yet, experts say. Another rate hike is expected next week.

4

Israeli forces carried out a deadly raid on a Palestinian city yesterday.

  • What to know: Nine people were killed in the city of Jenin, Palestinian officials said. It was one of the deadliest operations in the occupied West Bank in nearly two decades.
  • The bigger picture: The raid has raised fears of more violence. Israel is struggling to contain a growing insurgency led by young Palestinians.

5

Blood donation rules for gay and bisexual men are being relaxed.

  • The change: Monogamous gay and bisexual men will no longer be forced to abstain from sex to donate blood under new federal guidelines coming soon.
  • Why it matters: These rules were created early in the AIDS crisis, and many experts say they’re outdated, homophobic and ineffective at keeping the nation’s blood supply safe.

6

We’ll find out Sunday who’s going to the Super Bowl.

7

A new study identified ways to slow memory decline and lower dementia risk.

  • How? Eating a balanced diet, exercising the mind and body regularly, having regular contact with others, and not drinking or smoking.
  • Why it matters: The findings, published this week, add to other research that suggests a healthy lifestyle may help our brains age better.

