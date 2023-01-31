The 7The 7

Tuesday briefing: More officers suspended over Tyre Nichols's death; coronavirus emergencies ending; Hawaii spiral video; and more

By
and  
 
Updated January 31, 2023 at 6:39 a.m. EST|Published January 31, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EST
(Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

1

Two more Memphis officers have been suspended over Tyre Nichols’s death.

  • What to know: The 29-year-old Black man died after being beaten by police during a Jan. 7 traffic stop. Five officers, who are Black, have been fired and charged with murder.
  • The latest: These other officers are under investigation for “actions and inactions” during Nichols’s beating, Memphis police said yesterday. One of them used a Taser on Nichols.
  • What else? Three members of the Memphis fire department, including the emergency medical personnel who initially treated Nichols, were also fired yesterday.

2

The U.S. plans to end its coronavirus national emergencies on May 11.

  • The details: President Biden announced the move yesterday. The emergencies have been in place since March 2020.
  • What this means: It marks a new phase of the pandemic response, removing some flexibilities — possibly including border rules and extra Medicaid funding — allowed by the declarations.
  • Is the pandemic over? Most Americans have been vaccinated and life is largely back to normal, but an average of over 500 people are still dying of covid each day.

3

The global economy isn’t doing as badly as people thought.

  • What to know: The U.S., Europe and China have outperformed expectations, with steady hiring in the U.S., manufacturing growth in Europe and spending in China.
  • What this means: It’s more the result of disasters being avoided, rather than a new boom. However, IMF economists yesterday predicted continued growth, although slower than last year.

4

A terrorist attack at a Pakistan mosque killed 95 people.

  • What we know: A suicide bombing took place yesterday in a crowded mosque full of police officers in the northwest provincial capital of Peshawar. At least 221 people were injured.
  • Who did it? The blast was initially claimed by leaders of the Pakistani Taliban but later denied by its spokesman. The group has fought against the government for years.

5

A dangerous ice storm is making its way across the southern U.S.

  • What to expect: Multiple waves of freezing rain into tomorrow night, starting in Texas and moving through the Ohio Valley.
  • Why it’s dangerous: Freezing rain forms an invisible icy glaze, making driving, especially at night, hazardous. The ice buildup could also cause power outages.

6

Cindy Williams, who played Shirley Feeney in “Laverne & Shirley,” has died.

  • How we’ll remember her: As the upbeat Shirley to Penny Marshall’s gruff Laverne in the hit 1970s show, and as one of America’s most talented physical comedians.
  • What to know: The 75-year-old died yesterday after “a short illness,” her spokeswoman said.

7

A mysterious spiral was spotted in Hawaii’s night sky.

A mesmerizing blue “flying spiral” was captured Jan. 18 by a National Astronomical Observatory of Japan camera at the summit of Mauna Kea in Hawaii. (Video: The Washington Post)
  • The details: The glowing, whirlpool-like formation was captured by a Japanese telescope over the dormant Mauna Kea volcano earlier this month.
  • What is it? We don’t know, but it appeared shortly after SpaceX launched a satellite into orbit from Florida. Similar spirals have been reported after other launches.

