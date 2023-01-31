Tuesday briefing: More officers suspended over Tyre Nichols’s death; coronavirus emergencies ending; Hawaii spiral video; and more

1
Two more Memphis officers have been suspended over Tyre Nichols’s death.
- What to know: The 29-year-old Black man died after being beaten by police during a Jan. 7 traffic stop. Five officers, who are Black, have been fired and charged with murder.
- The latest: These other officers are under investigation for “actions and inactions” during Nichols’s beating, Memphis police said yesterday. One of them used a Taser on Nichols.
- What else? Three members of the Memphis fire department, including the emergency medical personnel who initially treated Nichols, were also fired yesterday.
The U.S. plans to end its coronavirus national emergencies on May 11.
- The details: President Biden announced the move yesterday. The emergencies have been in place since March 2020.
- What this means: It marks a new phase of the pandemic response, removing some flexibilities — possibly including border rules and extra Medicaid funding — allowed by the declarations.
- Is the pandemic over? Most Americans have been vaccinated and life is largely back to normal, but an average of over 500 people are still dying of covid each day.
The global economy isn’t doing as badly as people thought.
- What to know: The U.S., Europe and China have outperformed expectations, with steady hiring in the U.S., manufacturing growth in Europe and spending in China.
- What this means: It’s more the result of disasters being avoided, rather than a new boom. However, IMF economists yesterday predicted continued growth, although slower than last year.
A terrorist attack at a Pakistan mosque killed 95 people.
- What we know: A suicide bombing took place yesterday in a crowded mosque full of police officers in the northwest provincial capital of Peshawar. At least 221 people were injured.
- Who did it? The blast was initially claimed by leaders of the Pakistani Taliban but later denied by its spokesman. The group has fought against the government for years.
A dangerous ice storm is making its way across the southern U.S.
Cindy Williams, who played Shirley Feeney in “Laverne & Shirley,” has died.
A mysterious spiral was spotted in Hawaii’s night sky.
