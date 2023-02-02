The 7 The 7 Thursday briefing: Justice Dept. searches Biden’s beach house; Tyre Nichols’s funeral; Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour; and more (Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

What to know: The class explores Black history and culture without shying from topics like race and racism and has been heavily criticized by Florida's Republican governor.

What changed? In the final framework released yesterday, mentions of certain left-leaning figures, including political activist Angela Davis, were removed.

The big picture: The course should be widely available to high schools in 2024. It's debuting as states increase restrictions on what teachers can and can't say.

Beyoncé announced a world tour for her album “Renaissance.”

Why it's exciting: This will be her first solo tour since 2016. It kicks off in Stockholm in May, moves to the U.S. in July and ends Sept. 27 with a concert in New Orleans.

But people already have questions: Ticketmaster is selling the tickets (here), which has fans worried after the meltdown that happened over Taylor Swift's tour.

Workers across the world are getting the right to disconnect.

How? With laws that block bosses from contacting workers after hours or on weekends. Several countries, mostly in Europe, have them — and Kenya could soon pass one.

In the U.S.: The idea isn’t catching on. Experts say that’s mainly for political reasons, including a myth that a comfortable work life would make workers lazy.

And now … which foods are better for the planet? Chicken or tuna? Pork or beef? Rice or potatoes? Compare the impact of your choices. Plus, it’s Groundhog Day — but Punxsutawney Phil got it wrong this year.

