Thursday briefing: Justice Dept. searches Biden’s beach house; Tyre Nichols’s funeral; Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour; and more

1
The Justice Department searched President Biden’s beach house yesterday.
2
An emotional funeral was held for Tyre Nichols yesterday.
- The scene: Family members and dignitaries, including Vice President Harris, gathered in Memphis days after the horrific footage of Nichols’s beating by police was released.
- Calls to action: Harris and the Rev. Al Sharpton, who delivered the eulogy, urged Congress to pass a policing law that would ban certain forms of force and help track problem officers.
3
A deadly ice storm is causing chaos in Texas and parts of the South.
- What to know: Over 350,000 customers in Texas didn’t have power yesterday, thousands of flights were canceled and at least seven people have died in traffic accidents since Monday.
- Today’s forecast: The last wave of freezing rain will make its way across Texas, Arkansas and Tennessee, with snow possible in Central Texas.
4
Videos show evidence of a violent crackdown on protests in Iran.
- What’s going on? The country is four months into a nationwide uprising initially sparked by the September death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of the “morality police.”
- What the footage shows: Arbitrary arrests, indiscriminate beatings and, in some cases, shootings, according to a new Post analysis.
5
The College Board changed its new AP African American studies course.
Beyoncé announced a world tour for her album “Renaissance.”
Workers across the world are getting the right to disconnect.
And now … which foods are better for the planet? Chicken or tuna? Pork or beef? Rice or potatoes? Compare the impact of your choices. Plus, it’s Groundhog Day — but Punxsutawney Phil got it wrong this year.
