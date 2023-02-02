The 7The 7

Thursday briefing: Justice Dept. searches Biden’s beach house; Tyre Nichols’s funeral; Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour; and more

Updated February 2, 2023 at 6:58 a.m. EST|Published February 2, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EST
The Justice Department searched President Biden’s beach house yesterday.

An emotional funeral was held for Tyre Nichols yesterday.

Rev. Al Sharpton, Vice President Harris, attorney Ben Crump and the parents of Tyre Nichols memorialized his life at a funeral service in Memphis on Feb. 1. (Video: Allie Caren/The Washington Post)
  • The scene: Family members and dignitaries, including Vice President Harris, gathered in Memphis days after the horrific footage of Nichols’s beating by police was released.
  • Calls to action: Harris and the Rev. Al Sharpton, who delivered the eulogy, urged Congress to pass a policing law that would ban certain forms of force and help track problem officers.

A deadly ice storm is causing chaos in Texas and parts of the South.

  • What to know: Over 350,000 customers in Texas didn’t have power yesterday, thousands of flights were canceled and at least seven people have died in traffic accidents since Monday.
  • Today’s forecast: The last wave of freezing rain will make its way across Texas, Arkansas and Tennessee, with snow possible in Central Texas.

Videos show evidence of a violent crackdown on protests in Iran.

  • What’s going on? The country is four months into a nationwide uprising initially sparked by the September death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of the “morality police.”
  • What the footage shows: Arbitrary arrests, indiscriminate beatings and, in some cases, shootings, according to a new Post analysis.

The College Board changed its new AP African American studies course.

  • What to know: The class explores Black history and culture without shying from topics like race and racism and has been heavily criticized by Florida’s Republican governor.
  • What changed? In the final framework released yesterday, mentions of certain left-leaning figures, including political activist Angela Davis, were removed.
  • The big picture: The course should be widely available to high schools in 2024. It’s debuting as states increase restrictions on what teachers can and can’t say.

Beyoncé announced a world tour for her album “Renaissance.”

  • Why it’s exciting: This will be her first solo tour since 2016. It kicks off in Stockholm in May, moves to the U.S. in July and ends Sept. 27 with a concert in New Orleans.
  • But people already have questions: Ticketmaster is selling the tickets (here), which has fans worried after the meltdown that happened over Taylor Swift’s tour.

Workers across the world are getting the right to disconnect.

  • How? With laws that block bosses from contacting workers after hours or on weekends. Several countries, mostly in Europe, have them — and Kenya could soon pass one.
  • In the U.S.: The idea isn’t catching on. Experts say that’s mainly for political reasons, including a myth that a comfortable work life would make workers lazy.

And now … which foods are better for the planet? Chicken or tuna? Pork or beef? Rice or potatoes? Compare the impact of your choices. Plus, it’s Groundhog Day — but Punxsutawney Phil got it wrong this year.

