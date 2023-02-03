The 7The 7

Friday briefing: Falling confidence in police after Tyre Nichols beating; suspected Chinese spy balloon; Ilhan Omar; Grammy Awards; and more

February 3, 2023 at 6:37 a.m. EST
(Jordan Robertson for The Washington Post)

1

Confidence in police has dropped after the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols.

  • What to know: Americans are more doubtful that police officers are properly trained to avoid excessive force or treat White and Black people equally, a Post-ABC poll found.
  • Why it matters: The poll suggests last month’s beating of Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, by Memphis officers has affected overall views of police.
  • Who’s changing their minds? It mainly appears to be White and Hispanic Americans.

2

A suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted flying over the U.S.

Billings resident Chase Doak spotted an unusual object over Montana on Feb 1. The Pentagon has been monitoring a Chinese surveillance balloon for several days. (Video: Chase Daok, Photo: Chase Doak/Chase Daok)
  • Where? It was seen in the skies over Montana this week, U.S. officials said yesterday. The Pentagon briefly considered shooting it down before deciding it was too risky.
  • Why it matters: The balloon’s flight path goes over “a number of sensitive sites,” an official said, and the incident comes at a time of peak tension between the world powers.

3

Republicans kicked a Democratic congresswoman off a House committee.

  • Who? Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. Republicans yesterday voted to remove her from the House Foreign Affairs Committee after an angry debate on the House floor.
  • Why? Republicans said it was because of past antisemitic comments. But Democrats said it was payback after two Republicans were similarly punished in 2021 for violent social media posts.

4

An “epic, generational arctic outbreak” is hitting New England today.

  • What that means: Wind chills in northern Maine could approach minus-60, the lowest in decades. That’s cold enough to cause frostbite within 5 minutes.
  • Advisories also cover much of the northern Plains, Upper Midwest and the remainder of the Northeast (south of New York).

5

Restaurants can’t find workers because they’ve found better jobs.

  • What to know: Restaurants, bars and hotels are short about a million workers nearly three years after the coronavirus pandemic upended the labor market, recent data shows.
  • Where they’ve gone: A lot of people have moved to office work, where they are more likely to have increased flexibility, stability and better pay.

6

The Grammy Awards are this weekend.

  • What to know: Beyoncé leads the way with nine nominations. Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” is the first all-Spanish-language record up for album of the year.
  • The ceremony: Comedian Trevor Noah is hosting, with performances by Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Lizzo, Brandi Carlile and more.
  • How to watch: The show is Sunday at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS and Paramount Plus.

7

Netflix gave people an accidental preview of its password-sharing crackdown.

  • What to know: It inadvertently updated its site in some countries this week to say users will have to reconnect every 31 days to confirm their primary location.
  • We’ve known this is coming: Netflix said last fall that you’d soon have to pay a fee to share your account with someone who doesn’t live with you.
  • When will the change actually happen? Netflix plans to roll it out more broadly over the next couple of months.

And now ... as we celebrate Black History Month: Read about the latest version of “The 1619 Project.” Plus, the man who showed how schools should teach about race.

