Friday briefing: Falling confidence in police after Tyre Nichols beating; suspected Chinese spy balloon; Ilhan Omar; Grammy Awards; and more

1
Confidence in police has dropped after the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols.
- What to know: Americans are more doubtful that police officers are properly trained to avoid excessive force or treat White and Black people equally, a Post-ABC poll found.
- Why it matters: The poll suggests last month’s beating of Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, by Memphis officers has affected overall views of police.
- Who’s changing their minds? It mainly appears to be White and Hispanic Americans.
2
A suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted flying over the U.S.
- Where? It was seen in the skies over Montana this week, U.S. officials said yesterday. The Pentagon briefly considered shooting it down before deciding it was too risky.
- Why it matters: The balloon’s flight path goes over “a number of sensitive sites,” an official said, and the incident comes at a time of peak tension between the world powers.
3
Republicans kicked a Democratic congresswoman off a House committee.
- Who? Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota. Republicans yesterday voted to remove her from the House Foreign Affairs Committee after an angry debate on the House floor.
- Why? Republicans said it was because of past antisemitic comments. But Democrats said it was payback after two Republicans were similarly punished in 2021 for violent social media posts.
4
An “epic, generational arctic outbreak” is hitting New England today.
- What that means: Wind chills in northern Maine could approach minus-60, the lowest in decades. That’s cold enough to cause frostbite within 5 minutes.
- Advisories also cover much of the northern Plains, Upper Midwest and the remainder of the Northeast (south of New York).
5
Restaurants can’t find workers because they’ve found better jobs.
The Grammy Awards are this weekend.
Netflix gave people an accidental preview of its password-sharing crackdown.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.