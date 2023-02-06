Monday briefing: Devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria; Ohio train derailment; Beyoncé, Harry Styles at the Grammys; and more

An Ohio town had to evacuate after a train with dangerous chemicals derailed.
The details: The train went off the tracks in East Palestine, near the Pennsylvania border, on Friday night. It burst into flames, sending chemicals into the air and nearby streams.
The latest: Firefighters haven’t been able to respond because of the dangerous chemicals, and authorities last night warned that there’s a danger of a “major explosion” or toxic gas release.
School meals will soon have to meet stricter nutrition standards.
The plan: New rules, announced by the Biden administration on Friday, will limit added sugars for the first time, cut salt even further and encourage whole grains.
Why they’re needed: Childhood obesity rates have tripled over the past three decades.
The timeline: The changes will be rolled out gradually over the next few years.
An arctic blast brought absurdly cold weather to New England.
How cold? Wind chill on top of Mount Washington in New Hampshire hit minus-108 degrees over the weekend. That’s a U.S. record — and slightly colder than the average on Mars last week, according to NASA.
Elsewhere: People reported trees exploding (the result of quickly expanding water stored in sap), Arctic sea smoke, “frost quakes” and other cold weather phenomena.
America’s offices are now half-full.
The details: Fifty percent of workers are back at their desks on average, the most since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020, recent data shows.
What will happen next? Many experts think this could be as high as it gets as flexible conditions have become the new normal for many white-collar workers.