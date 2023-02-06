The 7The 7

Monday briefing: Devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria; Ohio train derailment; Beyoncé, Harry Styles at the Grammys; and more

Updated February 6, 2023 at 6:44 a.m. EST|Published February 6, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EST

A huge earthquake killed more than 1,500 people in Turkey and Syria.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey, near the Syrian border, on Feb. 6, with aftershocks felt as far away as Lebanon, Jordan, Israel and Egypt. (Video: The Washington Post)
  • What we know: The 7.8-magnitude quake hit this morning in southern Turkey, near the Syrian border, followed by a 7.5-magnitude quake hours later and dozens of powerful aftershocks.
  • The latest: The death toll is expected to rise as rescuers race to save people trapped beneath flattened buildings in both countries. Follow live updates here.

The U.S. shot down a Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic on Saturday.

  • What to know: The balloon spent eight days flying over North America, starting in Alaska on Jan. 28. China claims it was a weather balloon blown off course.
  • Why did officials wait to shoot it down? They said they wanted to wait until it was over the ocean and there was no risk to anyone on the ground.
  • What now? This complicates the already-tense relationship between the two world powers. The U.S. postponed a diplomatic trip to China last week in response.

Beyoncé made history at the Grammys last night.

Beyoncé made history, Lizzo gave a moving speech and Harry Styles won big in a shocking turn of events at the 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. (Video: Julie Yoon/The Washington Post)

An Ohio town had to evacuate after a train with dangerous chemicals derailed.

  • The details: The train went off the tracks in East Palestine, near the Pennsylvania border, on Friday night. It burst into flames, sending chemicals into the air and nearby streams.
  • The latest: Firefighters haven’t been able to respond because of the dangerous chemicals, and authorities last night warned that there’s a danger of a “major explosion” or toxic gas release.

School meals will soon have to meet stricter nutrition standards.

  • The plan: New rules, announced by the Biden administration on Friday, will limit added sugars for the first time, cut salt even further and encourage whole grains.
  • Why they’re needed: Childhood obesity rates have tripled over the past three decades.
  • The timeline: The changes will be rolled out gradually over the next few years.

An arctic blast brought absurdly cold weather to New England.

  • How cold? Wind chill on top of Mount Washington in New Hampshire hit minus-108 degrees over the weekend. That’s a U.S. record — and slightly colder than the average on Mars last week, according to NASA.
  • Elsewhere: People reported trees exploding (the result of quickly expanding water stored in sap), Arctic sea smoke, “frost quakes” and other cold weather phenomena.

America’s offices are now half-full.

  • The details: Fifty percent of workers are back at their desks on average, the most since the coronavirus pandemic hit in March 2020, recent data shows.
  • What will happen next? Many experts think this could be as high as it gets as flexible conditions have become the new normal for many white-collar workers.

And now … if you keep waking up in the middle of the night: We’ve got some tips. Plus, what to read this month.

