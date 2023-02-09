The 7The 7

Thursday briefing: Rescue efforts in Turkey and Syria; Russia’s next attack in Ukraine; Disney layoffs; Kevin Durant; and more

Updated February 9, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. EST|Published February 9, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EST
Time is running out to rescue earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria.

  • The latest: The death toll has climbed to more than 17,000, making Monday’s 7.8-magnitude quake the deadliest earthquake disaster in more than a decade.
  • In Turkey: Freezing weather has raised the risk that any survivors could die before being rescued, and it has complicated rescue efforts.
  • In Syria: The country has been divided by war. U.N. aid got into a rebel-controlled area today for the first time since the quakes.

The shooter in the 2019 Walmart massacre pleaded guilty yesterday.

  • What happened? The man killed 23 people and injured nearly two dozen more in El Paso, near the U.S.-Mexico border. It’s the nation’s deadliest mass killing since 2017.
  • What now? He faces life in prison and will be sentenced in June. Prosecutors say the 24-year-old confessed to targeting Mexicans and posting an online rant citing White supremacist ideology.

Ukraine is getting ready for Russia’s next big attack.

  • Where? Russia’s plans are a mystery, so Ukraine is preparing troops from the northern border with Belarus to the Black Sea in the south.
  • When will it happen? Within weeks or even days, Ukrainian officials say. It could coincide with the invasion’s anniversary on Feb. 24.
  • What else to know: Dutch prosecutors said yesterday that Russian President Vladimir Putin probably played a role in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17.

A court ruled that live-streaming traffic stops counts as free speech.

  • The details: This week’s ruling involved a North Carolina man who sued after being threatened with arrest for live-streaming officers in 2018.
  • Why it matters: It’s the first time a federal circuit court has weighed in on whether passengers can record during traffic stops — or whether live-streaming is different from recording.

Disney said it’s laying off 7,000 workers.

  • Why? Bosses want to cut billions in costs. Its streaming service, Disney Plus, is losing millions of subscribers, but the company still made $23.5 billion in revenue in the last four months of 2022.
  • The bigger picture: Disney is the latest high-profile company to slash workers amid global economic uncertainty, though the U.S. job market has remained strong.

The Brooklyn Nets agreed to trade Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns.

  • What to know: The blockbuster deal was confirmed this morning. It comes seven months after the 13-time NBA all-star forward requested a trade.
  • The big picture: This completes a teardown of the Nets’ “Big 3” of Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks earlier this week.

Researchers want to shoot dust from the moon to help cool Earth.

  • The idea: A cannon on the moon would blast lunar dust into space to partially shield the Earth from the sun, according to a study published yesterday.
  • Could it work? It would require a huge amount of new engineering. But the researchers said it could serve as a backup option to aid existing climate solutions.

And now ... from The Post’s climate coach: How the next generation of EV batteries could power your home. Plus, a quick, delicious dinner idea.

