Friday briefing: Turkey earthquakes death toll; Mike Pence subpoena; Burt Bacharach; how to watch the Super Bowl; and more

1
The death toll from the Turkey earthquakes crossed 21,000.
- The latest: A rapidly expanding mass grave near the epicenter of Monday’s 7.8-magnitude quake offered a glimpse of the rising toll in southern Turkey and neighboring Syria.
- What else to know: Efforts are still underway to find survivors and help tens of thousands of people left homeless and in urgent need of shelter and food.
2
Mike Pence was summoned to testify in a key Trump investigation.
- What we know: The former vice president received a subpoena from the special counsel examining former president Donald Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.
- Why it matters: It could pit two potential presidential candidates against each other ahead of the 2024 Republican primary. But it’s unclear whether Pence will comply with the demand.
3
The U.S. released more intelligence about the Chinese spy balloon.
- What’s new? The balloon, which was shot down Saturday, was capable of collecting communications to gain valuable information, according to yesterday’s release.
- Why is this intelligence being shared? It’s an effort by the U.S. to name and shame China’s surveillance tactics. The State Department said China had targeted more than 40 countries.
4
The Pentagon wants to restart top-secret activities in Ukraine.
- What that means: It would allow Special Operations troops to employ Ukrainian operatives to track Russian military movements and counter disinformation.
- Will it happen? It would need congressional approval. If that happens, the noncombat programs — paused ahead of Russia’s invasion last year — could resume next year.
5
People continued snapping up homes with cash last year.
- The numbers: Nearly a third of U.S. homes were purchased by all-cash buyers, according to new data. That’s an 8% increase from 2021.
- Why this matters: It demonstrates a growing trend. The average home buyer is increasingly likely to be White, wealthy and older — and able to sidestep rising interest rates.
- Where is this happening? Check where you live here.
6
Burt Bacharach, who wrote dozens of pop hits, has died.
Super Bowl LVII is finally here.
