Thursday briefing: U.S. budget warning; Buffalo gunman sentenced; Raquel Welch; Titanic wreckage video; and more

The most immediate challenge:The debt ceiling, which limits how much the U.S. can borrow to pay its bills. If Congress doesn’t raise or suspend that cap, the government could risk a default as soon as July.
The gunman in the Buffalo shooting was sentenced to life in prison.
The shooting: 19-year-old Payton Gendron killed 10 Black people in a supermarket last May, fueled by white-supremacist ideology.
At yesterday’s hearing: Families of the victims gave emotional statements, and a man rushed at Gendron in the courtroom before being restrained.
What’s next? Gendron still faces federal hate-crime and firearm charges. The Justice Department is deciding whether to seek the death penalty.
Russian forces are inching toward a key Ukrainian city.
Where? Bakhmut, in the east. It recently has become the main focus of Russia’s push to regain momentum in its almost-year-old invasion.
The latest: Ukrainian troops are digging new trench lines in preparation for the possibility that Russia will continue its creeping advance.
Republicans in at least 14 states have introduced bills targeting drag shows.
What these bills want to do: Ban children from performances, block shows from public venues or force places that host these shows to register as “adult-oriented businesses.”
Where they’ve been introduced: Arizona, Arkansas, Tennessee and Texas, to name just a few.
The bigger picture: This is part of a broader, multiyear movement. Last year, 315 measures to restrict LGBTQ rights were introduced in state legislatures across the nation.
Warming seas are cutting into Earth’s widest glacier.
What to know: Using an underwater robot at Thwaites Glacier, in West Antarctica, researchers discovered that warmer water is carving out gaps under the ice.
Why it’s worrying: These gaps can make the ice more prone to breaking apart, which could lead to a major sea level rise.
Raquel Welch, the 1960s actress and pinup star, has died.
How we’ll remember her: As an international sex symbol who starred in the 1966 film “One Million Years B.C.” and built a decades-long screen career.
What we know: Her death at home yesterday in Los Angeles was confirmed by her son. She was 82.
A haunting 1986 video of the Titanic was released last night.
What it shows: The wreckage of the ship months after it was discovered in the North Atlantic — when humans saw it for the first time since it sank in 1912.
Why is it being released now? To mark the 25th anniversary of the film “Titanic.” You can watch the 81-minute uncut version of the video on YouTube.