Friday briefing: Georgia grand jury report; Ohio train derailment; Bruce Willis; Tesla recall; Microsoft chatbot; and more

What to know: The actor, 67, The actor, 67, has frontotemporal dementia (FTD), his family said yesterday. He retired last year after being diagnosed with aphasia, a communication disorder.

What is FTD? It affects parts of the brain that deal with behavior and speech. It is most common in people younger than 60, and it has no treatment or cure.

Tesla recalled more than 360,000 vehicles over its self-driving software.

Why? The electric cars speed, miss intersections and don’t come to a complete stop at stop signs, along with other behavior that can cause crashes, The electric cars speed, miss intersections and don’t come to a complete stop at stop signs, along with other behavior that can cause crashes, according to government regulators

What this means: It’s the biggest setback yet for Tesla’s Full Self-Driving technology. The company said it will fix the problem with a remote software update.

Microsoft’s new AI chatbot is going off the rails.

What to know: Microsoft launched the bot, named Bing, last week. It’s supposed to complement Microsoft’s search engine.

What’s going wrong? People with early access say it’s People with early access say it’s giving out bad information and getting angry and defensive when questioned.

Why is this happening? Experts say Bing isn’t becoming sentient. But it is reflecting the good and bad elements of the internet used to train the AI technology.

