Friday briefing: Georgia grand jury report; Ohio train derailment; Bruce Willis; Tesla recall; Microsoft chatbot; and more

A judge released parts of a grand jury report about a Trump investigation.
- Which one? The criminal investigation into efforts by President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn 2020 election results in Georgia.
- How we got here: The investigation started days after a recording was released of Trump pressuring a Georgia official to recalculate the vote in his favor.
- What’s new? The grand jury believes some witnesses may have lied under oath, the report released yesterday said. Recommendations for criminal charges were kept secret.
People are reporting headaches and rashes after a toxic train crash in Ohio.
- What to know: A train derailed in East Palestine, near Pennsylvania, earlier this month. It unleashed toxic chemicals and caused a huge fire.
- The latest: The EPA said yesterday that the air and water are safe, but residents are still scared and skeptical. Federal officials also promised to make sure the disaster gets cleaned up.
The U.S. and its allies are working to destroy Russian spy networks.
- What to know: Since the invasion of Ukraine last year, U.S. and European security services have been waging a campaign to root out and arrest Russian agents in Europe.
- Is it working? Officials said Russia still has significant spying capabilities, but its agencies have been badly damaged over the past year.
A Democratic senator checked himself into a hospital for depression.
- Who? Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, who suffered a near-fatal stroke during his campaign last year. He voluntarily admitted himself this week, his team said yesterday.
- Why it matters: Fetterman’s disclosure is rare for a politician and comes after efforts in recent years to end stigmas around mental health.
Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with a rare type of dementia.
Tesla recalled more than 360,000 vehicles over its self-driving software.
Microsoft’s new AI chatbot is going off the rails.
And now … what to watch this weekend: “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” the first in a new wave of Marvel superhero films, is out in theaters today. (Spoilers here.)
