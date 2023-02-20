The 7The 7

Monday briefing: Biden’s trip to Ukraine; Jimmy Carter in hospice care; Ohio train derailment; Richard Belzer; AI layoffs; and more

By
February 20, 2023 at 6:31 a.m. EST

1

President Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine this morning.

2

Former president Jimmy Carter has chosen to enter hospice care.

  • The details: The 98-year-old decided to spend his final days at home in Plains, Ga., after a series of brief hospital stays, the Carter Center announced Saturday.
  • What else to know: Carter, who served as president from 1977 to 1981, has overcome serious health problems in recent years including melanoma that spread to his liver and brain.

3

The toxic train crash in Ohio could lead to stricter safety rules.

  • What happened? A train went off the tracks earlier this month in East Palestine, near Pennsylvania. It unleashed dangerous chemicals and caused a huge fire.
  • What’s new? The Biden administration wants to increase the maximum fine for railroad safety breaches and introduce other measures to prevent another disaster, it said yesterday.

4

Rescue efforts from the Turkey-Syria earthquakes are winding down.

  • The latest: More than 46,400 people have died across Syria and Turkey since the quakes two weeks ago, officials said this weekend. The focus is now turning to recovery and rebuilding.
  • What else to know: The U.S. announced $100 million in disaster assistance to Turkey yesterday, bringing the total amount of aid from the U.S. to $185 million.

5

Water levels in the nation’s second-largest reservoir are at a record low.

  • What to know: Lake Powell, on the Arizona-Utah border, saw its water levels fall this month to the lowest since it was filled in the 1960s.
  • Why it matters: It generates power for about 4.5 million people. It’s also part of the Colorado River Basin system, which provides water to over 40 million people.
  • What’s next? Cuts in states’ usage will be needed or the reservoir could become unable to supply hydropower or water, experts said.

6

Richard Belzer, the comedian turned “Law & Order” star, has died.

  • How we’ll remember him: In the iconic role of police detective John Munch, as well as for his stand-up career, which inspired other comedians for decades.
  • What we know: Belzer, 78, was in France with his family when he died yesterday, according to one of his friends.

7

AI is starting to pick who gets laid off.

  • How? With software that analyzes performance data. In a recent U.S. survey, 98% of human resources leaders said software and algorithms will help them make layoff decisions this year.
  • Why that’s worrying: Bad data could lead to people unfairly losing their jobs, and there are concerns about potential bias against people of color, women or older people.

And now … it’s Presidents’ Day: Here’s why it’s a good time to reflect on the nation’s origins. Plus, here’s a recap of the latest episode of “The Last of Us.”

