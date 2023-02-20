Monday briefing: Biden’s trip to Ukraine; Jimmy Carter in hospice care; Ohio train derailment; Richard Belzer; AI layoffs; and more

1
President Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine this morning.
Former president Jimmy Carter has chosen to enter hospice care.
- The details: The 98-year-old decided to spend his final days at home in Plains, Ga., after a series of brief hospital stays, the Carter Center announced Saturday.
- What else to know: Carter, who served as president from 1977 to 1981, has overcome serious health problems in recent years including melanoma that spread to his liver and brain.
The toxic train crash in Ohio could lead to stricter safety rules.
- What happened? A train went off the tracks earlier this month in East Palestine, near Pennsylvania. It unleashed dangerous chemicals and caused a huge fire.
- What’s new? The Biden administration wants to increase the maximum fine for railroad safety breaches and introduce other measures to prevent another disaster, it said yesterday.
Rescue efforts from the Turkey-Syria earthquakes are winding down.
- The latest: More than 46,400 people have died across Syria and Turkey since the quakes two weeks ago, officials said this weekend. The focus is now turning to recovery and rebuilding.
- What else to know: The U.S. announced $100 million in disaster assistance to Turkey yesterday, bringing the total amount of aid from the U.S. to $185 million.
Water levels in the nation’s second-largest reservoir are at a record low.
Richard Belzer, the comedian turned “Law & Order” star, has died.
AI is starting to pick who gets laid off.
