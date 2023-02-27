Monday briefing: Toxic waste in Ohio; protests in Mexico; dangerous storms; ‘Dilbert’ controversy; and more

What else to know: An independent analysis of EPA data released Friday found levels of nine air pollutants around the area that could be concerning if they continue. Officials have said the air is safe.
Thousands of people protested electoral changes in Mexico yesterday.
What’s going on? A law that passed last week will let President Andrés Manuel López Obrador slash the budget of the agency in charge of Mexico’s elections.
Newspapers across the U.S. dropped the “Dilbert” comic strip.
Why? Its creator, Scott Adams, went on a racist rant Wednesday, calling Black Americans a “hate group” and promoting segregation. The cartoonist has been pushing extreme-right ideologies for several years.
Who dropped “Dilbert”? The Post, the L.A. Times and hundreds of other newspapers. The workplace satire debuted in 1989 and appeared in more than 2,000 papers at its peak.
The FDA cleared the first home test for both the flu and coronavirus.
What to know: You’ll be able to check for flu without going to a doctor’s office for the first time ever. The test, made by Lucira, uses a nasal swab and provides results in about 30 minutes.
Why it matters: It could be particularly helpful in winters such as this one, when flu, covid-19 and RSV surged simultaneously.
In other health news: The CDC warned Friday about a sharp rise in a highly drug-resistant stomach bug.
A new era of Major League Baseball kicked off this weekend.