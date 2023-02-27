The 7The 7

Monday briefing: Toxic waste in Ohio; protests in Mexico; dangerous storms; ‘Dilbert’ controversy; and more

Updated February 27, 2023 at 7:05 a.m. EST|Published February 27, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EST
The Ohio train crash continues to raise questions and cause controversy.

  • The latest: Toxic waste from the derailment on Feb. 3 in East Palestine is growing, and officials are struggling to find safe places to dispose of it.
  • What else to know: An independent analysis of EPA data released Friday found levels of nine air pollutants around the area that could be concerning if they continue. Officials have said the air is safe.

Thousands of people protested electoral changes in Mexico yesterday.

  • What’s going on? A law that passed last week will let President Andrés Manuel López Obrador slash the budget of the agency in charge of Mexico’s elections.
  • Why it matters: People are worried that this threatens Mexico’s democracy and could return the country to one-party rule.

Nigerians voted in a historic presidential election this weekend.

  • Why historic? This has been the country’s most closely contested race in recent history. A third-party candidate, Peter Obi, has run neck-and-neck with candidates from the two main parties.
  • The latest: Official results could be days away. Analysts have warned that the race is so close it could be headed for a runoff.

A storm brought snow to California and dangerous winds to the central U.S.

  • Overnight: Tornadoes were reported in Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas, and thousands of people lost power.
  • In California: Snow hit even the lower elevations over the weekend while piling multiple feet in the mountains in Southern California.
  • What else? That same system will bring snow to New England through tomorrow.

Newspapers across the U.S. dropped the “Dilbert” comic strip.

  • Why? Its creator, Scott Adams, went on a racist rant Wednesday, calling Black Americans a “hate group” and promoting segregation. The cartoonist has been pushing extreme-right ideologies for several years.
  • Who dropped “Dilbert”? The Post, the L.A. Times and hundreds of other newspapers. The workplace satire debuted in 1989 and appeared in more than 2,000 papers at its peak.

The FDA cleared the first home test for both the flu and coronavirus.

  • What to know: You’ll be able to check for flu without going to a doctor’s office for the first time ever. The test, made by Lucira, uses a nasal swab and provides results in about 30 minutes.
  • Why it matters: It could be particularly helpful in winters such as this one, when flu, covid-19 and RSV surged simultaneously.
  • In other health news: The CDC warned Friday about a sharp rise in a highly drug-resistant stomach bug.

A new era of Major League Baseball kicked off this weekend.

  • What to know: Spring training began in Florida and Arizona, with all 30 teams playing with potentially transformative rules adopted last fall.
  • Among the changes: A pitch clock, which is supposed to speed games up, and bigger bases, which are supposed to increase safety and could also lead to more stolen bases.

