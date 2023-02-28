Tuesday briefing: Student loan forgiveness hearing; coronavirus origins; Rupert Murdoch testimony; erythritol study; and more

Updated February 28, 2023 at 6:56 a.m. EST|Published February 28, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EST
1
The Supreme Court will weigh President Biden’s student loan relief program.
At stake: More than 40 million people could have up to $20,000 of their federal student debt canceled. Millions have already applied.
The cases before the court: One argues that Biden doesn’t have the authority to grant such broad forgiveness; another says the administration violated federal procedures.
What to watch: Today’s arguments will give a sense of how justices are leaning. The court’s conservative majority has generally been skeptical about the power of federal agencies.
2
One U.S. agency has changed its assessment of how covid-19 started.
What to know: A new analysis prompted the Energy Department recently to say with “low confidence” that it believes a lab accident in China probably started the coronavirus pandemic.
Why it matters: The report has reignited debate over the origins of covid-19, although there’s no widespread agreement, even among U.S. intelligence agencies. The other primary theory is that the virus spread naturally from animals.
3
Rupert Murdoch admitted that some Fox TV hosts pushed election falsehoods.
What to know: Thechairman of Fox News’s parent company also said that he wished the network had done more to challenge false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.