Tuesday briefing: Student loan forgiveness hearing; coronavirus origins; Rupert Murdoch testimony; erythritol study; and more

February 28, 2023
1

The Supreme Court will weigh President Biden’s student loan relief program.

  • At stake: More than 40 million people could have up to $20,000 of their federal student debt canceled. Millions have already applied.
  • The cases before the court: One argues that Biden doesn’t have the authority to grant such broad forgiveness; another says the administration violated federal procedures.
  • What to watch: Today’s arguments will give a sense of how justices are leaning. The court’s conservative majority has generally been skeptical about the power of federal agencies.

2

One U.S. agency has changed its assessment of how covid-19 started.

  • What to know: A new analysis prompted the Energy Department recently to say with “low confidence” that it believes a lab accident in China probably started the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Why it matters: The report has reignited debate over the origins of covid-19, although there’s no widespread agreement, even among U.S. intelligence agencies. The other primary theory is that the virus spread naturally from animals.

3

Rupert Murdoch admitted that some Fox TV hosts pushed election falsehoods.

  • What to know: The chairman of Fox News’s parent company also said that he wished the network had done more to challenge false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
  • Where he said this: In testimony, made public yesterday, tied to election tech company Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against Fox News.

4

Violence is surging in the occupied West Bank.

5

Hurricane winds could reach much farther inland in the coming decades.

  • The data: Nearly 30 million Americans across 18 states will face new threats from these damaging winds by 2035, a Post analysis found. Search the data for your Zip code here.
  • Why is this happening? Climate change. Warming temperatures are helping to create more powerful storms, on average, and causing hurricanes to track farther north.

6

A popular artificial sweetener has been linked to a higher risk of heart attacks.

  • Which sweetener? Erythritol, which is pitched as a healthy, natural sugar substitute and used in many low-calorie, low-carb and keto products.
  • The research: The findings came from a study of more than 4,000 people. However, this group had a high prevalence of cardiovascular disease already, so experts say more research is necessary.

7

Heinz found the “ketchup boat guy” after an international search.

  • What’s going on? The company had been looking for a sailor from Dominica who survived 24 days lost at sea with little more than a bottle of ketchup to keep him alive.
  • The latest: Heinz said yesterday that it had finally found the sailor, Elvis Francois. The company plans to buy him a new boat with full navigational technology.

