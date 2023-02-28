The 7 The 7 Tuesday briefing: Student loan forgiveness hearing; coronavirus origins; Rupert Murdoch testimony; erythritol study; and more (Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Washington Post)

Gift Article Share Narrated audio | Listen 0 min

The data: Nearly 30 million Americans across 18 states will face new threats from these damaging winds by 2035, a Post analysis found. Search the data for your Zip code Nearly 30 million Americans across 18 states will face new threats from these damaging winds by 2035, a Post analysis found. Search the data for your Zip code here

Why is this happening? Climate change. Warming temperatures are helping to create more powerful storms, on average, and causing hurricanes to track farther north.

6

A popular artificial sweetener has been linked to a higher risk of heart attacks.

Which sweetener? Erythritol, which is pitched as a healthy, natural sugar substitute and used in many low-calorie, low-carb and keto products.

The research: The findings came from The findings came from a study of more than 4,000 people . However, this group had a high prevalence of cardiovascular disease already, so experts say more research is necessary.

Advertisement

7

Heinz found the “ketchup boat guy” after an international search.

What’s going on? The company had been looking for a sailor from Dominica who The company had been looking for a sailor from Dominica who survived 24 days lost at sea with little more than a bottle of ketchup to keep him alive.

The latest: Heinz said yesterday that it had finally found the sailor, Elvis Francois. The company plans to buy him a new boat with full navigational technology.

And now … The Post just launched On the Record, a daily news quiz. Play it every day and earn points throughout the week. Try it here.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.

GiftOutline Gift Article