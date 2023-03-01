Wednesday briefing: Supreme Court hearing on student loan relief; Greece train crash; Lori Lightfoot; Microsoft chatbot; and more

Updated March 1, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. EST|Published March 1, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EST
The Supreme Court heard arguments about the student loan relief plan.
The central question yesterday: Whether President Biden has the authority to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loans for tens of millions of Americans.
How justices responded: The court’s conservatives, who have the majority, were skeptical. They suggested that something so costly would need Congress’s involvement.
So what now? The Supreme Court will hand down a ruling by the end of the term, usually in late June — or it could decide to act sooner.
2
At least 36 people died when two trains collided in northern Greece.
What we know: A passenger train and a freight train crashed into each other late yesterday, authorities said. At least 85 people were injured.
The bigger picture: The collision — on a route between two popular tourist cities, Athens and Thessaloniki — was one of the country’s deadliest railway accidents in decades.
3
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot lost her bid for reelection.
What happened? She didn’t get enough support in yesterday’s election to advance to a runoff. Lightfoot, the first Black woman or openly gay person to lead America’s third-largest city, had struggled amid rising gun violence.
What’s next? Paul Vallas, former chief executive of Chicago Public Schools, and Brandon Johnson, a Cook County commissioner, will contest an April 4 election.
4
A winner was declared in Nigeria’s historic presidential election.
Who won? Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from the country’s ruling party. His victory, announced this morning, came despite the unpopularity of outgoing president Muhammadu Buhari.
The reaction: Rival candidates, including a popular third-party candidate, vowed to challenge the declaration, alleging tech problems, voter intimidation and manipulation of results.
5
The FDA announced a crackdown on imports of “tranq.”
Why? Xylazine, the drug’s official name, is a potent animal tranquilizer that’s being mixed with illegal drugs, like heroin and fentanyl, with devastating consequences.
What the FDA is doing: Yesterday’s alert will let authorities stop shipments of the drug and its ingredients. The goal is to make sure it’s going only to veterinarians.
6
If you need a passport this summer, get your application in ASAP.
Why? Wait times crept up last month. It’s taking eight to 11 weeks for a routine application and five to seven for an expedited one.
How to plan: The clock starts when the office gets your application, not when you drop it in the mail. The agency also temporarily suspended its online renewal program, which could complicate the process.
7
