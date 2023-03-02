Thursday briefing: Biden set to issue first veto; ‘Havana syndrome’; food stamps; Ja Morant; TikTok screen-time limit; and more

1
President Biden is expected to issue the first veto of his presidency.
- Over what? The Senate passed a bill yesterday to revoke a Labor Department rule that allows (but doesn’t require) retirement fund managers to make investments based on criteria like climate change.
- What that means: A two-thirds majority of Congress would be needed to override a veto.
2
Ukraine celebrated surviving a brutal winter of war yesterday.
3
U.S. intelligence agencies wrapped up a report on “Havana syndrome.”
- What is Havana syndrome? A mysterious ailment that began affecting U.S. diplomats and intelligence officers in 2016. It caused a range of symptoms, including memory lapses.
- What the report found: That it’s “very unlikely” the syndrome was caused by a foreign enemy with a secret energy-wave weapon, something many people suspected.
- The bigger picture: The findings are at odds with another expert report released last year. This may be the official U.S. word on the mystery, but it probably won’t end the debate.
4
Millions of Americans will get less money in food stamps this month.
- Why? A federal pandemic food benefit, which gave more money to SNAP recipients, ended yesterday.
- What this means: Even though grocery prices remain high, lower-income families may get only $6 per person each day for food. That’s less than what many experts say is necessary for a healthy diet.
5
A major drug company is slashing what it charges for insulin.
NBA star Ja Morant was accused of punching a teen and making threats.
TikTok rolled out new screen-time limits for teens yesterday.
