Thursday briefing: Biden set to issue first veto; ‘Havana syndrome’; food stamps; Ja Morant; TikTok screen-time limit; and more

Updated March 2, 2023 at 7:20 a.m. EST|Published March 2, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EST
President Biden is expected to issue the first veto of his presidency.

  • Over what? The Senate passed a bill yesterday to revoke a Labor Department rule that allows (but doesn’t require) retirement fund managers to make investments based on criteria like climate change.
  • What that means: A two-thirds majority of Congress would be needed to override a veto.

Ukraine celebrated surviving a brutal winter of war yesterday.

U.S. intelligence agencies wrapped up a report on “Havana syndrome.”

  • What is Havana syndrome? A mysterious ailment that began affecting U.S. diplomats and intelligence officers in 2016. It caused a range of symptoms, including memory lapses.
  • What the report found: That it’s “very unlikely” the syndrome was caused by a foreign enemy with a secret energy-wave weapon, something many people suspected.
  • The bigger picture: The findings are at odds with another expert report released last year. This may be the official U.S. word on the mystery, but it probably won’t end the debate.

Millions of Americans will get less money in food stamps this month.

  • Why? A federal pandemic food benefit, which gave more money to SNAP recipients, ended yesterday.
  • What this means: Even though grocery prices remain high, lower-income families may get only $6 per person each day for food. That’s less than what many experts say is necessary for a healthy diet.

A major drug company is slashing what it charges for insulin.

  • The details: Eli Lilly is capping out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 a month and cutting prices of its most commonly prescribed insulin by 70%, the company said yesterday.
  • Why this matters: Insulin is a treatment many diabetics need to survive, and it can cost $6,000 a year or more for people without good health insurance.
NBA star Ja Morant was accused of punching a teen and making threats.

  • The details: The Memphis Grizzlies guard allegedly hit and flashed a gun at the boy last summer. Days earlier, a mall worker accused him of threats, police records show.
  • What happened then? Morant, 23, said he punched the teen in self-defense, according to records obtained by The Post. No charges were filed in either incident.

TikTok rolled out new screen-time limits for teens yesterday.

  • The details: Users who have identified themselves as younger than 18 will get a message when they hit an hour of daily scrolling. To dismiss it, they’ll have to enter a passcode.
  • Will it work? Probably not. Beyond the ability to enter a passcode, teens have been known to misrepresent their ages to dodge features meant for kids.

