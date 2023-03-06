The 7The 7

Monday briefing: The battle for Bakhmut; U.N. ocean treaty; another Ohio train derailment; Chris Rock’s stand-up special; and more

Ukrainian forces are clinging to a besieged eastern city.

  • Whats happening: Russian troops are trying to surround Bakhmut. Ukrainian officials have said that their forces may need to withdraw to avoid getting trapped.
  • Why it matters: The fight for the city has become the focus of Russia’s attempts to regain momentum in the year-long war.

2

Countries finalized a major deal this weekend to protect ocean life.

  • What to know: It gives nations a way to create conservation areas in international waters, a crucial step after last year’s agreement to protect 30% of the planet by the end of the decade.
  • Next steps: The treaty needs to be ratified by the U.N.
  • One example of why this matters: A mysterious disease is causing starfish to waste away. It could trigger a chain reaction that makes climate change worse.

3

Another train went off the tracks in Ohio on Saturday.

Another train operated by the Norfolk Southern railroad company derailed near Springfield, Ohio on Mar. 4, a month after the East Palestine derailment. (Video: Reuters, Photo: Bill Lackey/Reuters)
  • The details: The derailment caused a brief shelter-in-place order in Springfield, about 40 miles west of Columbus. No hazardous chemicals leaked from the train, officials said.
  • Why it matters: It follows the Feb. 3 derailment of another Norfolk Southern train, which released toxic chemicals into the air and water.

4

Lawmakers in Florida are introducing more bills to reshape education.

  • What to know: The ideas include strengthening parents’ ability to veto K-12 class materials and extending a ban on teaching about gender and sexuality. The legislative session begins tomorrow.
  • Why this matters: At least 25 states have passed 64 laws in the past three academic years that change what students can learn and do.

5

Diabetes and obesity are rising among young Americans.

  • The numbers: Obesity rose in adults ages 20 to 44, from 33% in 2009 to 41% in 2020, according to a new study. Diabetes rose from 3% to 4% over the same period.
  • Why it’s worrying: Deaths from heart attacks and other effects of cardiovascular illnesses had been declining in the U.S., but progress has stalled over the past decade.

6

The Formula One racing season kicked off yesterday in Bahrain.

  • What to know: The international sport has become increasingly popular in the U.S., with races scheduled for Miami in May, Austin in October and Las Vegas in November.
  • This weekend: Last year’s champion, Max Verstappen, won the race, but the third-place driver stole the show.
  • If you’re just tuning in: Binge the Netflix series and take this crash course on F1 racing terms.

7

Chris Rock finally let loose on getting slapped at the Oscars.

  • Where? The comedian told his story in a live Netflix stand-up special Saturday, nearly a year after actor and rapper Will Smith hit him onstage over a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
  • What he said: We can’t repeat a lot of the language, but he joked about infidelity in the Smiths’ relationship and said he still has Smith’s ’90s hit “Summertime” ringing in his ears.

