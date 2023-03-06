Monday briefing: The battle for Bakhmut; U.N. ocean treaty; another Ohio train derailment; Chris Rock’s stand-up special; and more

1
Ukrainian forces are clinging to a besieged eastern city.
- What’s happening: Russian troops are trying to surround Bakhmut. Ukrainian officials have said that their forces may need to withdraw to avoid getting trapped.
- Why it matters: The fight for the city has become the focus of Russia’s attempts to regain momentum in the year-long war.
2
Countries finalized a major deal this weekend to protect ocean life.
- What to know: It gives nations a way to create conservation areas in international waters, a crucial step after last year’s agreement to protect 30% of the planet by the end of the decade.
- Next steps: The treaty needs to be ratified by the U.N.
- One example of why this matters: A mysterious disease is causing starfish to waste away. It could trigger a chain reaction that makes climate change worse.
3
Another train went off the tracks in Ohio on Saturday.
- The details: The derailment caused a brief shelter-in-place order in Springfield, about 40 miles west of Columbus. No hazardous chemicals leaked from the train, officials said.
- Why it matters: It follows the Feb. 3 derailment of another Norfolk Southern train, which released toxic chemicals into the air and water.
4
Lawmakers in Florida are introducing more bills to reshape education.
- What to know: The ideas include strengthening parents’ ability to veto K-12 class materials and extending a ban on teaching about gender and sexuality. The legislative session begins tomorrow.
- Why this matters: At least 25 states have passed 64 laws in the past three academic years that change what students can learn and do.
5
Diabetes and obesity are rising among young Americans.
- The numbers: Obesity rose in adults ages 20 to 44, from 33% in 2009 to 41% in 2020, according to a new study. Diabetes rose from 3% to 4% over the same period.
- Why it’s worrying: Deaths from heart attacks and other effects of cardiovascular illnesses had been declining in the U.S., but progress has stalled over the past decade.
6
The Formula One racing season kicked off yesterday in Bahrain.
Chris Rock finally let loose on getting slapped at the Oscars.
And now … we want to hear from you: How much do you know about Congress? Fill out this quick survey (not a test, so no judgment here), and you’ll be doing us a big favor.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.