Wednesday briefing: Americans kidnapped in Mexico; Dominion lawsuit; Oklahoma marijuana vote; International Women’s Day; and more

1
Two of the Americans kidnapped in Mexico were found dead yesterday.
- The latest: The two other victims are alive, although one is injured. They were in a village about 15 miles from where they were kidnapped Friday. A suspect has been detained.
- What else do we know? The four friends were from South Carolina. One of them was planning to get a cosmetic procedure.
- What now? Mexico’s organized crime groups don’t ordinarily target U.S. citizens, and this will pressure Mexico to do more to crack down on them.
2
More documents were released yesterday in a lawsuit against Fox News.
- What lawsuit? A voting systems company, Dominion, is suing the network for airing false claims that the 2020 election was stolen and that it was part of the plot. The trial starts next month.
- Key takeaways: Fox’s hosts and executives repeatedly bashed President Donald Trump in private. One Tucker Carlson text: “I hate him passionately.”
- What else to know: Other documents released last month showed that Fox’s executives doubted the conspiracy claims they were airing.
3
Oklahoma voted against legalizing recreational marijuana.
- What to know: The measure would have allowed adults older than 21 to buy marijuana from licensed sellers.
- The bigger picture: Yesterday’s vote marks another setback for marijuana legalization after Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota rejected similar legislation in November.
4
A pro-Ukraine group may have carried out an attack on a key gas pipeline.
- A reminder: Explosions in September damaged the Nord Stream pipelines that carry Russian natural gas to Europe. Officials initially blamed Russia, but there was no supporting evidence.
- What’s new? Information recently shared with Western officials suggests pro-Ukraine saboteurs may have been responsible. Ukraine’s government denied any involvement.
5
Women are losing rights around the world.
- Why we’re talking about this: It’s International Women’s Day, and the U.N. warned this week that years of progress toward gender equality is being lost.
- How? Officials pointed to the Taliban’s crackdown in Afghanistan, the loss of reproductive rights — including in the U.S. — and women being forced out of schools and the workforce.
6
The only FDA-approved treatment for preterm birth is being withdrawn.
Slack is getting AI tools to help you write messages.
