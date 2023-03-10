

The coronavirus was declared a global pandemic three years ago.

The overall toll: The pandemic has touched almost every area of life. More than 1.1 million people have died in the U.S., and thousands more are dealing with long-term covid health effects.

Donald Trump was invited to testify before a grand jury in New York.

What to know: The Manhattan district attorney told the former president he can make his case next week.

A Mexican cartel handed over five men yesterday.

Why? The men were found with a note blaming them for the kidnappings of four Americans last week in the border city of Matamoros. Two victims were found dead this week.

Seven people were killed in a shooting in Germany last night.

Where? A Jehovah’s Witness building in Hamburg, a city in northern Germany. Others were injured, but we don’t know those specific numbers yet.

The FDA updated rules for breast cancer screenings yesterday.

What’s new? Mammogram providers will be required to tell women if they have dense breast tissue and suggest that they ask their doctors about getting further tests.

The Academy Awards are this weekend.

The contenders: Indie sci-fi film “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” dark comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin” and Netflix’s “All Quiet on the Western Front.” (See all the nominees.)

Daylight saving time starts Sunday.

What that means: Clocks will “spring forward” an hour overnight in the U.S. (unless you live in Hawaii and most parts of Arizona), so you’ll lose some sleep time.

And now … get ready for the Oscars: These 10 recipes are inspired by the best picture nominees. Plus, here are the real best pictures of the past 47 years.

