Monday briefing: Silicon Valley Bank failure; Willow project decision; Oscar winners; NCAA tournament brackets; and more

1 The U.S. is dealing with the fallout of a massive bank failure. 2 Heavy losses were reported in a battle for a Ukrainian city. The details: Over 1,100 Russian fighters were killed in Bakhmut this past week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said yesterday. Russia said it killed more than 220 Ukrainian troops in the past day. Where things stand: Russian soldiers have pushed Ukrainian forces to Bakhmut’s western edge, cutting off all but one road out of the city. 3 President Biden is expected to approve a controversial oil project today. What is it? The ConocoPhillips Willow drilling project, on federal land in Alaska’s North Slope. The administration plans to scale the project back from the initial request. What else to know: To offset the environmental concerns, Biden plans to make the Arctic Ocean off limits to U.S. oil and gas leasing, and protect millions of acres in the region. 4 Thousands were forced to evacuate because of flooding in California.
A levee breach along the Pajaro River along California’s central coast has forced thousands of people out of their homes. (Video: Alice Li/The Washington Post)
Where? The small community of Pajaro, in Monterey County. The Pajaro River breached the levee and covered neighborhoods in river water Saturday. Elsewhere: Heavy rains washed out key roads, and the situation in California is expected to get worse. Forecasters predict unrelenting rainfall will last throughout the week. 5 "Everything Everywhere All at Once" dominated the Oscars last night. The NCAA basketball tournament brackets are set. Cowless milk, cheese and ice cream have entered the marketplace. And now … test your news knowledge with The Post's new daily quiz, On the Record.