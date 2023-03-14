Tuesday briefing: Fallout from Silicon Valley Bank collapse; inflation; Northeast winter storm; lab-grown pork; and more

The response: Bank stock prices were hit hard yesterday, despite President Biden’s reassurances. Regional institutions suffered most, but even some large banks were affected.
What this means: Falling stocks pose no immediate threat, but the rocky start to the rescue plan shows that investors remain worried.
2
The U.S. will release the latest data on inflation this morning.
What to expect: Prices probably rose more slowly last month — but not slowly enough to satisfy experts.
Why is this still an issue? Inflation won’t go back to normal unless the economy slows down. That isn’t happening like economists expected it would, and the Silicon Valley Bank collapse complicates the picture.
3
Ukraine’s military is short of ammunition and skilled troops.
What to know: Ayear of heavy casualties has taken many experienced fighters off the battlefield. Ukrainian forces are running low on basic items like artillery shells and mortar bombs.
Why it matters: The problems have some Ukrainian officials questioning whether the country is ready to begin a much-hyped counteroffensive against Russian forces this spring.
4
A major winter storm could shut down parts of the Northeast today.
The forecast: Rain, heavy snow and powerful winds, with New York and New England particularly at risk.