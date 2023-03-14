The 7The 7

Tuesday briefing: Fallout from Silicon Valley Bank collapse; inflation; Northeast winter storm; lab-grown pork; and more

By
and 
Updated March 14, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. EDT|Published March 14, 2023 at 6:31 a.m. EDT
(Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)

1

The failure of Silicon Valley Bank is raising fears of a wider crisis.

  • What’s going on? The bank collapsed Friday and was taken over by the U.S. government, which also introduced a plan to protect investors’ money.
  • The response: Bank stock prices were hit hard yesterday, despite President Biden’s reassurances. Regional institutions suffered most, but even some large banks were affected.
  • What this means: Falling stocks pose no immediate threat, but the rocky start to the rescue plan shows that investors remain worried.

2

The U.S. will release the latest data on inflation this morning.

  • What to expect: Prices probably rose more slowly last month — but not slowly enough to satisfy experts.
  • Why is this still an issue? Inflation won’t go back to normal unless the economy slows down. That isn’t happening like economists expected it would, and the Silicon Valley Bank collapse complicates the picture.

3

Ukraine’s military is short of ammunition and skilled troops.

  • What to know: A year of heavy casualties has taken many experienced fighters off the battlefield. Ukrainian forces are running low on basic items like artillery shells and mortar bombs.
  • Why it matters: The problems have some Ukrainian officials questioning whether the country is ready to begin a much-hyped counteroffensive against Russian forces this spring.

4

A major winter storm could shut down parts of the Northeast today.

  • The forecast: Rain, heavy snow and powerful winds, with New York and New England particularly at risk.
  • Across the country: Another wave of heavy rain began to drench California yesterday, bringing the risk of even more flooding.
  • In related news: New research proved that rising temperatures are causing more intense periods of both rain and drought.

5

The number of hate crimes in the U.S. hit a record high in 2021.

  • The numbers: Law enforcement agencies reported 10,840 crimes motivated by bias, according to a new FBI report, although the actual number is probably even higher.
  • Digging deeper: The previous record was set in 2001. The new data also showed a record spike in attacks targeting people of Asian descent.

6

Scientists are creating lab-grown, cruelty-free pork.

  • Why? Enthusiasm for plant-based meats has cooled, so companies are turning to growing real meat in a lab as a more sustainable alternative to factory farming.
  • When will it be available? One company successfully created a lab-grown ground pork prototype in 2019, but costs need to come down before the meat can be sold widely.

7

Your devices are going to start deciding when to charge.

  • Why? To help manage the electricity grid. Apple has already set up iPhones to charge when the sun shines or the wind blows, and many more devices are expected to follow.
  • Why it matters: This technology will allow your devices to charge when energy is cleanest and cheapest. That means emissions and prices fall without you flipping a switch.

And now … it’s Pi Day and Equal Pay Day: Here are 12 delicious pie recipes to help you celebrate, while you read about why progress toward fixing the pay gap has stalled.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.

Loading...
Loading...