Wednesday briefing: Silicon Valley Bank investigations; Russian jet collision; abortion pill hearing; GPT-4 launch; and more

March 15, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is under investigation.

A Russian jet struck a U.S. drone in international airspace yesterday.

  • What happened? The surveillance drone was flying over the Black Sea. Two Russian warplanes dumped fuel on it, and one collided with the drone’s propeller, forcing it down, military officials said.
  • Why this matters: There have been concerns about conflict between the two nuclear powers since Russia invaded Ukraine last year. An incident like this could escalate the situation.

A Texas judge will hold a hearing today in a case about a key abortion pill.

Ohio sued a rail company over a toxic train crash last month.

  • What happened? A Norfolk Southern train went off the tracks in East Palestine on Feb. 3. It sent hazardous chemicals into the air and water, forcing residents to evacuate their homes.
  • What’s new: The state wants at least $75,000 in damages, its attorney general said yesterday, but that amount will grow as authorities calculate how much the disaster has cost.

New rules could limit “forever chemicals” in drinking water.

  • What chemicals? PFAS, or polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl substances, which do not break down naturally. They’ve been linked to a growing list of health problems.
  • What’s new: The EPA yesterday proposed rules that, once finalized, would require water utilities to detect and reduce contamination and tell customers when limits are exceeded.

The new version of the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT was released.

  • What to know: GPT-4, launched yesterday by research lab OpenAI, is a state-of-the-art system that can describe images in words and mimic human speech.
  • The big picture: A recent wave of AI advances has captivated the public but also raised ethical concerns. For example, chats with Snapchat’s new My AI bot can turn very inappropriate.

You may start noticing “sleep” snacks on grocery store shelves.

  • One new option: A cereal company (the one behind Raisin Bran and Fruity Pebbles) launched a cereal called Sweet Dreams, which is supposed to help your nightly routine.
  • Do products like this work? Probably not. Many claim to help produce melatonin. But having too much added sugar — or eating too close to bedtime — can actually disrupt your sleep.

And now … speaking of sleep: Try this simple, three-minute meditation to wind down tonight. Plus, what to watch: The third season of “Ted Lasso” is on Apple Plus.

