Thursday briefing: Credit Suisse turmoil; Russian jets video; March Madness; Chipotle’s chicken al pastor; and more

Updated March 16, 2023 at 7:04 a.m. EDT|Published March 16, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
Trouble at a major European bank is causing more financial uncertainty.

  • What to know: Swiss bank Credit Suisse found problems in its financial reporting and will borrow up to $53.7 billion from Switzerland’s central bank.
  • Why it matters: Credit Suisse is much larger and more connected than the two U.S. banks that just collapsed. Stocks tumbled yesterday, but some began to rebound this morning.

The U.S. is pushing TikTok’s Chinese owners to sell their shares.

  • Why? It’s part of a Biden administration plan to address national security concerns about the popular video app’s Beijing-based owner, ByteDance. Some U.S. lawmakers want to ban the app entirely.
  • Will it happen? The plan would probably require approval from Chinese officials. It may also face legal action from ByteDance, which denies being controlled by China’s government.

The U.S. released video of Russian fighter jets intercepting a U.S. drone.

Footage published by the U.S. military’s European Command on March 16 showed the moment two Russian fighter jets intercepted a U.S. drone over the Black Sea. (Video: United States European Command)
  • What happened? The drone went down over the Black Sea on Tuesday. It was the first known clash between U.S. and Russian forces since Russia invaded Ukraine last year.
  • The latest: The edited footage was released by the U.S. military this morning. Yesterday, Russia said it plans to retrieve the wreckage, but the U.S. said it contains nothing important.

Michigan is about to overturn its right-to-work law.

  • The details: The state Senate approved the move earlier this week. The governor plans to sign the bill into law after the House approves final language.
  • What are right-to-work laws? They let people in union jobs opt out of membership and paying dues, which helped drive the dramatic decline in union membership over the past few decades.
  • Why this matters: Michigan would be one of the first states do this, making it a historic win for organized labor.

Maternal mortality keeps going up in the U.S.

  • The details: The number of Americans dying while or just after giving birth jumped to 1,205 in 2021, up from 861 in 2020, according to a new report.
  • Why is this happening? Partly because of the coronavirus pandemic, experts said. Getting covid during pregnancy appears to increase the risk of maternal death.

The first round of March Madness begins today.

Chipotle has a new menu item.

  • What is it? Chicken al pastor, an interpretation of a Mexican-Lebanese dish. It’s available for a limited time at the burrito chain’s 3,000-plus stores.
  • Is it any good? Our food critic says yes. But to really enjoy the flavor, order tacos or a quesadilla, rather than a burrito.

And now … if the recent financial news is making you nervous: Here’s some practical advice. Plus, eight easy, 30-minutes dinner ideas.

