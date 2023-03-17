Friday briefing: First Republic Bank rescue; protests in France; Irvo Otieno; spring allergies; Venus volcano; and more

1
The nation’s biggest banks staged an emergency intervention yesterday.
- What happened? Eleven Wall Street banks pledged to put $30 billion into First Republic Bank, which had been at risk of becoming the third U.S. bank to fail in less than a week.
- The big picture: This extraordinary move, which was coordinated by the Biden administration, is designed to put an end to the fears rippling through the U.S. financial industry.
2
Poland said it will give fighter jets to Ukraine.
- The details: Four planes will be delivered soon, Poland’s president said yesterday. It would be the first time any of Ukraine’s NATO allies have provided jets.
- Why it matters: Ukraine has long been asking for jets to strengthen its defense against Russia. This could ramp up pressure on other allies, including the U.S.
- What else to know: Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday.
3
Protests erupted in France over its new retirement age.
- What to know: The French government used executive powers yesterday to raise the retirement age by two years — to 64 — avoiding a vote in Parliament on a deeply unpopular bill.
- The response: There were demonstrations across the country. In Paris, police made hundreds of arrests and fired tear gas and water cannons at protesters.
4
Three hospital workers were charged with murder in a Black man’s death.
- What happened? Irvo Otieno, 28, died of asphyxiation at a Virginia hospital this month after seven sheriff’s deputies put their body weight on him, according to prosecutors.
- The latest: The charges, announced yesterday, came after charges this week against the seven deputies. Otieno’s family was shown video of the incident yesterday.
5
A key starfish is in danger of going extinct.
- The latest: A federal agency announced this week that the sunflower sea star needs protection under the Endangered Species Act.
- What’s happening? A mysterious disease has devastated this starfish along the Pacific Coast.
- Why it matters: Starfish are crucial for maintaining huge underwater kelp jungles that store carbon. Without them, the effects of climate change could get even worse.
6
You can blame climate change for making your spring allergies worse.
Volcanic activity on Venus may offer clues about Earth’s “evil twin.”
