Friday briefing: First Republic Bank rescue; protests in France; Irvo Otieno; spring allergies; Venus volcano; and more

Updated March 17, 2023 at 6:56 a.m. EDT|Published March 17, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
(Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)

1

The nation’s biggest banks staged an emergency intervention yesterday.

  • What happened? Eleven Wall Street banks pledged to put $30 billion into First Republic Bank, which had been at risk of becoming the third U.S. bank to fail in less than a week.
  • The big picture: This extraordinary move, which was coordinated by the Biden administration, is designed to put an end to the fears rippling through the U.S. financial industry.

2

Poland said it will give fighter jets to Ukraine.

  • The details: Four planes will be delivered soon, Poland’s president said yesterday. It would be the first time any of Ukraine’s NATO allies have provided jets.
  • Why it matters: Ukraine has long been asking for jets to strengthen its defense against Russia. This could ramp up pressure on other allies, including the U.S.
  • What else to know: Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday.

3

Protests erupted in France over its new retirement age.

French police fired tear gas and water cannons March 16 to disperse protesters during a rally in Paris against the government's pension reform. (Video: Reuters)
  • What to know: The French government used executive powers yesterday to raise the retirement age by two years — to 64 — avoiding a vote in Parliament on a deeply unpopular bill.
  • The response: There were demonstrations across the country. In Paris, police made hundreds of arrests and fired tear gas and water cannons at protesters.

4

Three hospital workers were charged with murder in a Black man’s death.

  • What happened? Irvo Otieno, 28, died of asphyxiation at a Virginia hospital this month after seven sheriff’s deputies put their body weight on him, according to prosecutors.
  • The latest: The charges, announced yesterday, came after charges this week against the seven deputies. Otieno’s family was shown video of the incident yesterday.

5

A key starfish is in danger of going extinct.

  • The latest: A federal agency announced this week that the sunflower sea star needs protection under the Endangered Species Act.
  • What’s happening? A mysterious disease has devastated this starfish along the Pacific Coast.
  • Why it matters: Starfish are crucial for maintaining huge underwater kelp jungles that store carbon. Without them, the effects of climate change could get even worse.

6

You can blame climate change for making your spring allergies worse.

  • Why? Warmer temperatures mean that trees are blooming earlier and for longer periods of time. More carbon dioxide in the air can also help plants produce more pollen.
  • This year’s outlook: Thanks to record warmth in parts of the U.S., spring has already started in the South and along the East Coast.
  • The worst cities for allergies: Wichita, Dallas and Scranton, Pa. (See the full list.)

7

Volcanic activity on Venus may offer clues about Earth’s “evil twin.”

  • What to know: A new study looked at images of the planet from the 1990s. It found a volcanic vent that changed shape over time, suggesting Venus remains geologically alive.
  • Why scientists are excited: It could help explain why Venus, similar in size and starting ingredients to Earth, became so hot and uninhabitable.

And now … it’s St. Patrick’s Day: Here are seven recipes (that aren’t corned beef) to help you celebrate. Plus, some tempting cocktails with Irish whiskey.

