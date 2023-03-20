Monday briefing: President Xi’s Russia visit; UBS takeover of Credit Suisse; March Madness highlights; Notre Dame; and more

1
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Russia this morning.
Two Swiss banking giants are combining.
- Why? Credit Suisse is in trouble. It’s being taken over by Switzerland’s largest bank, UBS, officials announced yesterday. This is supposed to calm fears of a global banking crisis.
- In the U.S.: The Federal Reserve will decide this week whether to raise interest rates again.
- Why that matters now: The banking turmoil over the past two weeks was an unintended consequence of higher interest rates, which were meant to fight inflation.
Donald Trump asked his supporters to turn out and protest tomorrow.
- Why? The former president claimed he’s going to be arrested in a New York investigation, although his advisers said they don’t know when — or if — an indictment is coming.
- Why it matters: Trump’s message on Saturday echoed the rhetoric he used before the unprecedented Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
California could soon begin phasing out diesel-powered trucks.
- What to know: The EPA plans to grant a waiver allowing the state to enforce strict pollution limits for heavy-duty vehicles starting next year.
- Why it matters: It could have a huge effect on air quality and jump-start the nation’s transition to electric-powered trucks.
Long-covid symptoms are becoming less common.
- What to know: Americans infected with the omicron variant are less likely to develop long-covid symptoms than those exposed to the coronavirus earlier in the pandemic, a new study found.
- Why it matters: Millions of people in the U.S. are struggling with long-lasting effects of the disease. These findings could help explain who is vulnerable and why.
March Madness lived up to its name this weekend.
Notre Dame in Paris is slowly getting ready to reopen after a 2019 fire.
