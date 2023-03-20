The 7The 7

Monday briefing: President Xi’s Russia visit; UBS takeover of Credit Suisse; March Madness highlights; Notre Dame; and more

By
and 
Updated March 20, 2023 at 7:15 a.m. EDT|Published March 20, 2023 at 6:31 a.m. EDT
(Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)

1

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Russia this morning.

2

Two Swiss banking giants are combining.

  • Why? Credit Suisse is in trouble. It’s being taken over by Switzerland’s largest bank, UBS, officials announced yesterday. This is supposed to calm fears of a global banking crisis.
  • In the U.S.: The Federal Reserve will decide this week whether to raise interest rates again.
  • Why that matters now: The banking turmoil over the past two weeks was an unintended consequence of higher interest rates, which were meant to fight inflation.

3

Donald Trump asked his supporters to turn out and protest tomorrow.

  • Why? The former president claimed he’s going to be arrested in a New York investigation, although his advisers said they don’t know when — or if — an indictment is coming.
  • Why it matters: Trump’s message on Saturday echoed the rhetoric he used before the unprecedented Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

4

California could soon begin phasing out diesel-powered trucks.

  • What to know: The EPA plans to grant a waiver allowing the state to enforce strict pollution limits for heavy-duty vehicles starting next year.
  • Why it matters: It could have a huge effect on air quality and jump-start the nation’s transition to electric-powered trucks.

5

Long-covid symptoms are becoming less common.

  • What to know: Americans infected with the omicron variant are less likely to develop long-covid symptoms than those exposed to the coronavirus earlier in the pandemic, a new study found.
  • Why it matters: Millions of people in the U.S. are struggling with long-lasting effects of the disease. These findings could help explain who is vulnerable and why.

6

March Madness lived up to its name this weekend.

7

Notre Dame in Paris is slowly getting ready to reopen after a 2019 fire.

And now … what would your four-day workweek look like? Use our calculator to find out. Plus, it's the first day of spring. Enjoy!

