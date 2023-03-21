Tuesday briefing: U.N. climate change report; possible Trump protests; Irvo Otieno video; L.A. school strike; and more

1
China’s president met with Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday.
- What to know: Xi Jinping is in Moscow for three days. It’s his strongest show of support since Russia invaded Ukraine. He and Putin are styling themselves as leaders of a new world order.
- On the battlefield: The war in Ukraine is being fought on Russian soil now, with an increasing number of drone strikes and shelling happening across the border.
2
Scientists issued another dire warning about climate change.
- The takeaway: It’s all but inevitable that the world will surpass 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming above preindustrial levels within the next decade, according to a new U.N. report.
- Why that matters: Beyond that threshold, climate disasters will become so extreme that people can’t adapt and basic components of Earth’s system will be irreversibly changed.
- There is still hope: Drastic action to cut emissions could make a difference. But few countries are on track to meet even their existing climate goals.
3
Officials are watching for Trump-related protests.
4
Video showed deputies piling on top of a Black man before his death.
- The case: Irvo Otieno, 28, died of asphyxiation in a Virginia hospital this month after sheriff’s deputies and medical staff put their body weight on him, according to prosecutors.
- The latest: The footage, released yesterday, shows Otieno being restrained on the ground for 11 minutes. Seven deputies and three hospital workers have been charged with murder.
5
More than 1,000 schools in L.A. will be shut down today.
- Why? 30,000 workers, including cafeteria workers, custodians and bus drivers, are set to strike for three days. Teachers are honoring the strike, though they’re not directly involved.
- At issue: Wages and what the workers call “unfair labor practices.” They’re overwhelmingly women and people of color who, on average, earn $20,233 a year.
6
The U.S. will protect a half-million acres in Texas and Nevada.
This spring break travel season could break records.
And now … small changes alone won’t stop climate change, but your actions still matter: Here are 10 steps you can take. Plus, a reminder that you can listen to The 7 as a podcast here.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.