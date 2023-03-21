The 7The 7

Tuesday briefing: U.N. climate change report; possible Trump protests; Irvo Otieno video; L.A. school strike; and more

By
and 
Updated March 21, 2023 at 6:59 a.m. EDT|Published March 21, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
(Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)

1

China’s president met with Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday.

  • What to know: Xi Jinping is in Moscow for three days. It’s his strongest show of support since Russia invaded Ukraine. He and Putin are styling themselves as leaders of a new world order.
  • On the battlefield: The war in Ukraine is being fought on Russian soil now, with an increasing number of drone strikes and shelling happening across the border.

2

Scientists issued another dire warning about climate change.

  • The takeaway: It’s all but inevitable that the world will surpass 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming above preindustrial levels within the next decade, according to a new U.N. report.
  • Why that matters: Beyond that threshold, climate disasters will become so extreme that people can’t adapt and basic components of Earth’s system will be irreversibly changed.
  • There is still hope: Drastic action to cut emissions could make a difference. But few countries are on track to meet even their existing climate goals.

3

Officials are watching for Trump-related protests.

4

Video showed deputies piling on top of a Black man before his death.

  • The case: Irvo Otieno, 28, died of asphyxiation in a Virginia hospital this month after sheriff’s deputies and medical staff put their body weight on him, according to prosecutors.
  • The latest: The footage, released yesterday, shows Otieno being restrained on the ground for 11 minutes. Seven deputies and three hospital workers have been charged with murder.

5

More than 1,000 schools in L.A. will be shut down today.

  • Why? 30,000 workers, including cafeteria workers, custodians and bus drivers, are set to strike for three days. Teachers are honoring the strike, though they’re not directly involved.
  • At issue: Wages and what the workers call “unfair labor practices.” They’re overwhelmingly women and people of color who, on average, earn $20,233 a year.

6

The U.S. will protect a half-million acres in Texas and Nevada.

  • What to know: Castner Range, a former military site in Texas, and Avi Kwa Ame, a sacred tribal area in Nevada, will be named national monuments today, making them off-limits to development.
  • The bigger picture: This is part of President Biden’s pledge to protect a third of America’s lands and waters by 2030.

7

This spring break travel season could break records.

  • The numbers: 158.4 million passengers are expected to fly in March and April — topping 2019 levels. Houston and Miami airports are preparing for their busiest spring season.
  • Why? Anxieties about the coronavirus have largely faded, and travel checklists have become shorter as testing requirements and pandemic restrictions have been lifted.

And now … small changes alone won’t stop climate change, but your actions still matter: Here are 10 steps you can take. Plus, a reminder that you can listen to The 7 as a podcast here.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.

Loading...
Loading...