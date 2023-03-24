The 7The 7

Friday briefing: TikTok’s uncertain future; Trump investigation; protests in France; Blockbuster mystery; and more

Updated March 24, 2023 at 7:22 a.m. EDT|Published March 24, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
(Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)

TikTok’s future is uncertain after a five-hour grilling in Congress.

  • What happened? TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew tried to address national security concerns about the Chinese-owned video app yesterday, but he faced open hostility.
  • What now? Support for a ban is growing among lawmakers and the public. Biden administration officials said that would probably require an act of Congress.
  • Should I delete TikTok? It’s up to you, but there’s little evidence that TikTok poses more of a privacy threat than other apps.

A drone strike killed a U.S. contractor in Syria yesterday.

  • What we know: The drone hit a U.S. military position in the country’s northeast, officials said. Some U.S. troops and a second U.S. contractor were wounded.
  • Who did it? Officials blamed militants linked to Iran, and the Pentagon said it launched retaliatory airstrikes.

Don’t expect news from the New York Trump case until next week.

  • The details: The grand jury is paused, sources say. The panel is weighing possible charges against Donald Trump. The former president claimed he would be arrested this week, raising pressure on the investigation.
  • What else to know: Fake AI-generated images of Trump getting arrested went viral this week, fueling concerns about deepfakes being used to create confusion.

More than a million protesters flooded the streets in France yesterday.

Most trans adults say transitioning made them more satisfied with their lives.

  • How we know this: It’s one of the findings from a new Washington Post and KFF poll, which surveyed one of the largest randomized samples of U.S. transgender adults to date.
  • What else? Trans adults report facing discrimination, hostility and ill-informed doctors when they try to get health care.
  • In related news: The World Athletics Council, which oversees all international track and field events, decided yesterday to ban trans women from female competitions.

New Utah laws place sweeping restrictions on how kids use social media.

  • What to know: Utah’s governor signed the two bills yesterday. They’re some of the most aggressive social media laws passed by any state, and there are some First Amendment concerns.
  • What they do: Force companies to verify Utah users’ ages; give parents monitoring capabilities; require parental consent to create accounts; and require design changes to protect minors.

Blockbuster’s website is giving people a hit of nostalgia.

  • What to know: People noticed this week that the former movie rental giant’s site had been revived. It has the mysterious message: “We are working on rewinding your movie.”
  • What does it mean? It’s not clear what Blockbuster has planned, and the message appears to be months old. But the buzz has people reminiscing — and hoping for a comeback.

And now … what to watch this weekend: The fourth and final season of “Succession” premieres Sunday on HBO. What to read: Five new mystery novels worth staying up late for.

