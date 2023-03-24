Friday briefing: TikTok’s uncertain future; Trump investigation; protests in France; Blockbuster mystery; and more

Updated March 24, 2023 at 7:22 a.m. EDT|Published March 24, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
TikTok’s future is uncertain after a five-hour grilling in Congress.
What happened? TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew tried to address national security concerns about the Chinese-owned video app yesterday, but he faced open hostility.
What now? Support for a ban is growing among lawmakers and the public. Biden administration officials said that would probably require an act of Congress.
Should I delete TikTok? It’s up to you, but there’s little evidence that TikTok poses more of a privacy threat than other apps.
A drone strike killed a U.S. contractor in Syria yesterday.
What we know: The drone hit a U.S. military position in the country’s northeast, officials said. Some U.S. troops and a second U.S. contractor were wounded.
Who did it? Officials blamed militants linked to Iran, and the Pentagon said it launched retaliatory airstrikes.
Don’t expect news from the New York Trump case until next week.
The details: The grand jury is paused, sources say. The panel is weighing possible charges against Donald Trump. The former president claimed he would be arrested this week, raising pressure on the investigation.
What else to know: Fake AI-generated images of Trump getting arrested went viral this week, fueling concerns about deepfakes being used to create confusion.
More than a million protesters flooded the streets in France yesterday.