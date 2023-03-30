The 7The 7

Thursday briefing: Pope Francis hospitalized; Kentucky anti-trans law; helicopter crash; Narcan; MLB Opening Day; and more

Updated March 30, 2023 at 7:09 a.m. EDT|Published March 30, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
Pope Francis was hospitalized yesterday.

  • Why? He is being treated for a respiratory infection, the Vatican said, but improved overnight. He had delivered his weekly address earlier in the day.
  • The timing: It’s less than two weeks until Easter Sunday, one of the busiest times of year for the pope. The 86-year-old’s schedule has been cleared through the end of the week.

Kentucky lawmakers yesterday passed a major anti-trans law.

Mexico issued arrest warrants for suspects in the migrant center fire.

  • What to know: 39 people died in the disaster Monday night in Ciudad Juárez, across from El Paso. Security video showed guards walking away from a locked cell while it burned.
  • The big picture: This has put a spotlight on both U.S. and Mexican immigration policies. Growing numbers of migrants are stuck in border cities. Authorities round them up and place them in detention centers.

Two U.S. military helicopters crashed in Kentucky last night.

  • What we know: The helicopters, both HH-60 Black Hawks, were flying out of Fort Campbell Army base on a routine training mission, officials said.
  • What we don’t know: The cause or how many people were killed or injured. However, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said fatalities are expected.

A drug that reverses opioid overdoses will soon be available over-the-counter.

  • What to know: The FDA made this long-awaited decision yesterday. Narcan is a nasal spray that requires no special training to deliver.
  • Why it matters: The U.S. is in the midst of an opioid overdose crisis, and this could dramatically increase availability of this lifesaving drug.
  • When will it be in stores? It’s expected to be available by late summer, but the drugmaker hasn’t yet shared how much it will cost.

It’s Opening Day for Major League Baseball.

Apple Wallet started rolling out a “buy now, pay later” option this week.

  • How it works: You can ask for a loan of $50 to $1,000 inside the Wallet app. If approved, you’d repay in four installments over six weeks with no interest or fees.
  • How to get it: The feature will take a few months to get to everyone. But be careful — it can be risky to buy things on credit.

