Monday briefing: A weekend of deadly storms; Vladlen Tatarsky; LSU women’s basketball; how to find STEVE; and more

1
Deadly storms ripped through parts of the U.S. this weekend.
- The toll: At least 31 people died and more were injured. Tennessee was the hardest-hit, but there was extensive damage in Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Illinois and Mississippi.
- Looking ahead: Storms are expected to continue this week, with potentially dangerous weather starting tomorrow afternoon in parts of the South and Midwest.
2
An explosion at a St. Petersburg cafe killed a pro-war Russian blogger.
- Who? Vladlen Tatarsky, reportedly the alias of a popular military blogger who promoted Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He had more than 560,000 followers on his Telegram page.
- The latest: Russian authorities said they were investigating Tatarsky’s death as a murder, and a woman was detained. At least 32 other people were injured, state media reported.
3
The U.S. economy could start facing even more pressure.
- Why? Recent cuts to Medicaid and food stamp benefits mean that millions of households suddenly have less money to spend.
- Zooming in: This means many lower-income Americans are struggling to afford the essentials.
- Zooming out: Consumer spending makes up nearly 70% of the U.S. economy. Experts say that if it slows down, it could be enough to tip the country into a recession.
4
Republicans are still pushing for stricter election laws.
- What to know: State lawmakers had introduced 150 restrictive election bills in North Carolina, Texas, Georgia and other states by late February, according to one count.
- Why? Republicans say it’s to restore public faith in the integrity of elections, even though there’s no evidence that election fraud is a widespread problem.
5
The number of U.S. babies born with syphilis is surging.
- What is syphilis? A bacterial infection that mainly spreads through sexual contact and can be passed from mother to child. It’s easily controlled with antibiotics.
- The numbers: There were nearly 2,700 infected infants in 2021, CDC data shows. The rate is five times higher for babies born to Black mothers than to White mothers.
- What’s behind this? It’s being driven by the drug and homelessness crisis, experts said, as well as inequities in the health-care system.
6
LSU won its first NCAA women’s basketball championship.
A purple streak called STEVE is appearing in the night sky.
