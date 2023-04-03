The 7The 7

Monday briefing: A weekend of deadly storms; Vladlen Tatarsky; LSU women's basketball; how to find STEVE; and more

Updated April 3, 2023 at 7:07 a.m. EDT|Published April 3, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT

Deadly storms ripped through parts of the U.S. this weekend.

A destructive tornado struck Little Rock on March 31, and several more tornadoes ripped across Iowa, leaving more than 28 million people under tornado watches. (Video: The Washington Post)
  • The toll: At least 31 people died and more were injured. Tennessee was the hardest-hit, but there was extensive damage in Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Illinois and Mississippi.
  • Looking ahead: Storms are expected to continue this week, with potentially dangerous weather starting tomorrow afternoon in parts of the South and Midwest.

2

An explosion at a St. Petersburg cafe killed a pro-war Russian blogger.

  • Who? Vladlen Tatarsky, reportedly the alias of a popular military blogger who promoted Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He had more than 560,000 followers on his Telegram page.
  • The latest: Russian authorities said they were investigating Tatarsky’s death as a murder, and a woman was detained. At least 32 other people were injured, state media reported.

3

The U.S. economy could start facing even more pressure.

  • Why? Recent cuts to Medicaid and food stamp benefits mean that millions of households suddenly have less money to spend.
  • Zooming in: This means many lower-income Americans are struggling to afford the essentials.
  • Zooming out: Consumer spending makes up nearly 70% of the U.S. economy. Experts say that if it slows down, it could be enough to tip the country into a recession.

4

Republicans are still pushing for stricter election laws.

  • What to know: State lawmakers had introduced 150 restrictive election bills in North Carolina, Texas, Georgia and other states by late February, according to one count.
  • Why? Republicans say it’s to restore public faith in the integrity of elections, even though there’s no evidence that election fraud is a widespread problem.

5

The number of U.S. babies born with syphilis is surging.

  • What is syphilis? A bacterial infection that mainly spreads through sexual contact and can be passed from mother to child. It’s easily controlled with antibiotics.
  • The numbers: There were nearly 2,700 infected infants in 2021, CDC data shows. The rate is five times higher for babies born to Black mothers than to White mothers.
  • What’s behind this? It’s being driven by the drug and homelessness crisis, experts said, as well as inequities in the health-care system.

6

LSU won its first NCAA women’s basketball championship.

  • Last night: The Tigers beat the Iowa Hawkeyes, 102-85, in Dallas. The 102 points, driven by LSU’s Jasmine Carson and Alexis Morris, are a championship record.
  • Tonight: Connecticut and San Diego State will play the men’s championship game. It starts at 9:20 p.m. Eastern in Houston. You can watch on CBS.

7

A purple streak called STEVE is appearing in the night sky.

  • What is it? A rarer, distant cousin of an aurora that generally appears as a long, slender purple-and-white arc. It was spotted again last month — find tips for seeing it here.
  • Why is it called STEVE? An aurora chaser pulled the name from a children’s movie. Then scientists gave it a backronym: Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement.

