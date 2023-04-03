The 7 The 7 Monday briefing: A weekend of deadly storms; Vladlen Tatarsky; LSU women’s basketball; how to find STEVE; and more

Gift Article Share Narrated audio | Listen 6 min

1 Deadly storms ripped through parts of the U.S. this weekend. A destructive tornado struck Little Rock on March 31, and several more tornadoes ripped across Iowa, leaving more than 28 million people under tornado watches. (Video: The Washington Post) The toll: At least 31 people died and more were injured. Tennessee At least 31 people died and more were injured. Tennessee was the hardest-hit , but there was extensive damage in Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Illinois and Mississippi.

Looking ahead: Storms are expected to continue this week, with potentially dangerous weather starting tomorrow afternoon in parts of the South and Midwest. 2 An explosion at a St. Petersburg cafe killed a pro-war Russian blogger. Who? Vladlen Tatarsky, reportedly the alias of a Vladlen Tatarsky, reportedly the alias of a popular military blogger who promoted Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He had more than 560,000 followers on his Telegram page.

The latest: Russian authorities said they were investigating Tatarsky’s death as a murder, and a woman was detained. At least Russian authorities said they were investigating Tatarsky’s death as a murder, and a woman was detained. At least 32 other people were injured, state media reported. 3 The U.S. economy could start facing even more pressure. Why? Recent cuts Recent cuts to Medicaid and food stamp benefits mean that millions of households suddenly have less money to spend.

Zooming in: This means many lower-income Americans are struggling to afford the essentials.

Zooming out: Consumer spending makes up nearly 70% of the U.S. economy. Experts say that if it slows down, it Consumer spending makes up nearly 70% of the U.S. economy. Experts say that if it slows down, it could be enough to tip the country into a recession. Advertisement 4 Republicans are still pushing for stricter election laws. What to know: State lawmakers had introduced State lawmakers had introduced 150 restrictive election bills in North Carolina, Texas, Georgia and other states by late February, according to one count.

Why? Republicans say it’s to restore public faith in the integrity of elections, even though there’s no evidence that election fraud is a widespread problem. 5 The number of U.S. babies born with syphilis is surging. What is syphilis? A bacterial infection that mainly spreads through sexual contact and can be passed from mother to child. It’s easily controlled with antibiotics.

The numbers: There were There were nearly 2,700 infected infants in 2021, CDC data shows. The rate is five times higher for babies born to Black mothers than to White mothers.

What’s behind this? It’s being driven by the drug and homelessness crisis, experts said, as well as inequities in the health-care system. 6 LSU won its first NCAA women’s basketball championship.

Last night: The Tigers beat the Iowa Hawkeyes, and Alexis Morris , are The Tigers beat the Iowa Hawkeyes, 102-85 , in Dallas. The 102 points, driven by LSU’s Jasmine Carson and Alexis Morrisare a championship record

Tonight: Connecticut and San Diego State will play the men’s championship game. It starts Connecticut and San Diego State will play the men’s championship game. It starts at 9:20 p.m. Eastern in Houston. You can watch on CBS.

Advertisement

7

A purple streak called STEVE is appearing in the night sky.

What is it? A rarer, distant cousin of an aurora that generally appears as a long, slender purple-and-white arc. It was spotted again last month — find tips for seeing it A rarer, distant cousin of an aurora that generally appears as a long, slender purple-and-white arc. It was spotted again last month — find tips for seeing it here

Why is it called STEVE? An aurora chaser pulled the name from a children’s movie. Then scientists gave it a backronym: Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement.

And now … a reminder that you can listen to The 7 every morning as a podcast. Plus, here’s how to spot fake images generated by AI.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.

GiftOutline Gift Article