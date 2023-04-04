Tuesday briefing: Donald Trump court appearance; Chicago mayoral runoff; U-Conn.’s NCAA championship; Artemis II mission; and more

NASA named its crew for the first human moon mission since 1972.

Why this matters: The size of California’s snowpack this month will inform how the state manages its water supply over the next year.

California’s snowpack is one of the largest on record.

Why it matters: The election will determine whether liberals or conservatives control the state Supreme Court, which will make decisions soon about abortion and redistricting.

Former president Donald Trump is expected to appear in court today.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on April 3 named four crew members of the Artemis II mission to circle the moon. (Video: NASA, Photo: The Washington Post/NASA)

