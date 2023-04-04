Tuesday briefing: Donald Trump court appearance; Chicago mayoral runoff; U-Conn.’s NCAA championship; Artemis II mission; and more

1
Former president Donald Trump is expected to appear in court today.
2
Chicago will choose a new mayor today.
- How we got here: Two Democrats — Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson — advanced to a runoff after February’s election, pushing out incumbent Lori Lightfoot.
- The candidates: Vallas is a former chief executive of Chicago Public Schools. Johnson is a Cook County commissioner. The runoff is expected to be tight.
- At stake: The candidates offer different strategies on crime, which is voters’ main concern in the nation’s third-largest city.
3
There’s another key election today in Wisconsin.
- For what? A seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. It’s become the most expensive judicial race in U.S. history, with the two candidates campaigning like members of Congress.
- Why it matters: The election will determine whether liberals or conservatives control the state Supreme Court, which will make decisions soon about abortion and redistricting.
4
Finland will officially join NATO today.
5
California’s snowpack is one of the largest on record.
- The data: A survey this week found near-record depth and moisture. The snowpack is three or more times greater than normal in some areas of the Sierra Nevada.
- Why this matters: The size of California’s snowpack this month will inform how the state manages its water supply over the next year.
- What else to know: Even with a wet winter, states — including California — will have to make unprecedented cuts to their Colorado River water usage.
6
Connecticut won its fifth NCAA men’s basketball title.
- Last night: The Huskies capped a dominant tournament by defeating the San Diego State Aztecs, 76-59, in Houston.
- The big picture: Connecticut is now tied for fourth place all-time with Duke and Indiana, behind UCLA’s 11 titles, Kentucky’s eight and North Carolina’s six.
7
NASA named its crew for the first human moon mission since 1972.
