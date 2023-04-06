Thursday briefing: What’s next for Donald Trump; Missouri tornado; Masters tee times; exercise benefits for your brain; and more

1
Former president Donald Trump suffered another legal setback yesterday.
2
At least four people were killed in the latest outbreak of severe storms.
- What to know: Tornadoes tore through Missouri, Iowa and Illinois. One yesterday morning wrecked a village about 100 miles south of St. Louis.
- Looking ahead: The threat of severe weather is passing, for now. Thunderstorms are possible today in the Mid-Atlantic, but the tornado risk is low.
3
A report detailed decades of sexual abuse in the Baltimore Catholic Church.
- The details: More than 600 young people suffered abuse by more than 150 clergy members from the 1940s to 2002, the Maryland attorney general’s report said. It was released yesterday.
- What happens now? None of the alleged abusers identified in the report is still serving, and many are dead. But the report galvanized support for a state bill to make it easier to sue over past abuse.
4
The EPA is cracking down even more on coal plants.
- What to know: The agency proposed new limits yesterday on mercury and other toxic air pollutants released from power plants — the strictest update since 2012.
- The big picture: These standards, added to others proposed recently, could push the U.S. more quickly from coal — and closer to its climate goals.
- Why? Utilities often find that the cheapest way to comply with stricter standards is to move to cleaner energy sources altogether.
5
Ice in Greenland and Antarctica could melt faster than expected.
The Masters golf tournament starts this morning.
Exercising makes your brain work better.
