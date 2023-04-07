Friday briefing: A dramatic night in Tennessee; rules for trans athletes; Clarence Thomas’s trips; IRS upgrades; and more

1
Violence has flared up again in Israel and Gaza.
- What to know: Rockets were fired at Israel from Lebanon yesterday. Israel retaliated with airstrikes there and in the Gaza Strip.
- Why now? The attack came after Israeli police raided the al-Aqsa Mosque, a contested holy site in Jerusalem. At least 40 Palestinians were injured in two raids.
- The bigger picture: The Muslim holy month of Ramadan overlaps with Jewish Passover this year, which officials warned could cause tension to escalate.
Tennessee lawmakers expelled two Democrats from the state House.
- Why? The lawmakers had protested for more gun control after the shooting at a Nashville school last week. There weren’t enough votes to remove a third Democrat.
- The big picture: This was a historic act of partisan retaliation. It also fits a broader pattern of Republican state leaders trying to stifle dissent and expand their power base.
The Biden administration proposed new rules for transgender athletes.
- What to know: The rules wouldn’t allow blanket bans (on the books in 20 states) but would allow exceptions for some competitive high school and college sports.
- Next steps: The proposal, released yesterday, must go through a lengthy approval process and will probably get pushback.
- Also yesterday: The Supreme Court addressed the issue of trans athletes for the first time, refusing to immediately reinstate a West Virginia ban.
A Supreme Court justice’s vacations are raising ethical concerns.
The IRS plans to target more rich tax dodgers.
- The details: The agency will use some of its $80 billion in new funding to audit complex businesses and taxpayers making over $400,000, officials announced yesterday.
- Why it matters: Just 0.4% of taxpayers earning at least $500,000 were audited in 2019, down from 4.5% in 2011. The poorest filers were audited at more than twice that rate.
Walmart will add EV charging stations at thousands of its stores.
The “Barbie” trailer is making people feel like they’re in a fever dream.
And now … what to watch: Ali Wong in “Beef,” a new Netflix series, or Chris Pratt in the “Super Mario” movie. What to read: Curtis Sittenfeld’s “Romantic Comedy.”
