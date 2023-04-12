Wednesday briefing: Louisville shooting body-camera footage; Colorado River cuts; Indiana fire; outdoor exercise benefits; and more

1
Police released body-camera footage of the Louisville shooting.
- What happened? A gunman fatally shot five of his co-workers at a bank on Monday. The video, released yesterday, shows a firefight that left an officer in critical condition.
- What else to know: The 25-year-old shooter, who was killed by police, carried out the attack with an AR-15 that he legally bought six days earlier, authorities said.
2
The U.S. outlined drastic options yesterday for cutting Colorado River water use.
- How we got here: The river supplies water for tens of millions of people, but there’s not enough to go around after decades of drought.
- Two options: Prioritizing California farmers, which would require massive cuts to cities like Phoenix and Los Angeles; or proportional cuts across Arizona, California and Nevada.
- Next steps: The government expects to choose an option by August if states can’t come to their own agreement.
3
The EPA proposed its toughest vehicle emissions limits.
- What to know: The rules could lead to 67% of all new car and light-duty truck sales being electric by 2032, the agency said.
- The big picture: Automakers have been selling a lot more EVs, but environmental groups say the industry must move faster to help avert the worst outcomes of climate change.
4
The latest report on rising prices comes out this morning.
- What to expect: Inflation probably went down again in March, for what would be the ninth consecutive month.
- That’s good news, right? Yes, but prices are still way above normal. The economy is sending mixed signals, making it hard to tell whether it is slowing down enough.
5
A toxic industrial fire in Indiana forced thousands to evacuate.
- What to know: The blaze broke out at a plastic storage facility in Richmond yesterday. Around 2,000 people within a half-mile of the fire were told to leave their homes.
- The danger: Burning plastic releases toxic gases into the air. The fire is expected to burn for days, and the evacuation order could be expanded if the smoke travels any farther.
6
USPS is raising stamp prices again.
An outdoor workout is better for you than indoors.
