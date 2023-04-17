Monday briefing: Deadly clashes in Sudan; Alabama shooting; Fox News defamation trial; Clarence Thomas; XBB. 1.16 variant; and more

1
Rival generals are fighting for control of Sudan.
- What to know: Gunfire and explosions began rocking Khartoum, the capital, on Saturday. At least 97 civilians have been killed and more than 1,000 injured.
- What’s going on? A power struggle between the Sudanese military and a powerful paramilitary group. The two leaders used to be allies and organized a coup in 2021.
2
At least four people were killed in an Alabama shooting.
- What we know: The shooting happened late Saturday during a 16-year-old’s birthday party in Dadeville. At least 28 others were injured.
- What else? Police have shared few details. One of the four killed reportedly was a high school football star.
- The big picture: There have been at least 163 mass shootings — where four or more people are injured or killed — in 2023.
3
A $1.6 billion defamation trial against Fox News was delayed.
- The case: A voting technology company, Dominion, is suing the network for airing false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from President Donald Trump and that it was part of the plot.
- The latest: The trial was set to begin today but has been paused until tomorrow to allow both sides to discuss the possibility of a settlement.
4
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s finances are under scrutiny.
- Why? He has, for the past two decades, claimed income totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars from a real estate firm that has not existed since 2006, The Post reported yesterday.
- Zooming out: This is among a series of errors and omissions that Thomas has made on his annual financial disclosure forms over the years.
5
SpaceX is preparing to launch an incredibly powerful new rocket.
- When? As early as this morning, if it’s not delayed. SpaceX is targeting a window that starts at 9 a.m. Eastern.
- What makes this rocket special? Starship is able to carry an unprecedented amount of cargo and potentially dozens of people to deep space. It’s also designed to be reused.
- Why this matters: NASA plans to use it to land astronauts on the moon — and that could be just the beginning.
6
Covid is still a leading cause of death in the U.S.
New tech could filter “forever chemicals” from your tap water.
And now … if you couldn’t catch last night’s glitchy “Love Is Blind” reunion: Here’s what you missed. Plus, the Boston Marathon is this morning: Here’s how to watch.
