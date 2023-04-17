The 7The 7

Monday briefing: Deadly clashes in Sudan; Alabama shooting; Fox News defamation trial; Clarence Thomas; XBB. 1.16 variant; and more

Updated April 17, 2023 at 6:53 a.m. EDT|Published April 17, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
1

Rival generals are fighting for control of Sudan.

  • What to know: Gunfire and explosions began rocking Khartoum, the capital, on Saturday. At least 97 civilians have been killed and more than 1,000 injured.
  • What’s going on? A power struggle between the Sudanese military and a powerful paramilitary group. The two leaders used to be allies and organized a coup in 2021.

2

At least four people were killed in an Alabama shooting.

  • What we know: The shooting happened late Saturday during a 16-year-old’s birthday party in Dadeville. At least 28 others were injured.
  • What else? Police have shared few details. One of the four killed reportedly was a high school football star.
  • The big picture: There have been at least 163 mass shootings — where four or more people are injured or killed — in 2023.

3

A $1.6 billion defamation trial against Fox News was delayed.

  • The case: A voting technology company, Dominion, is suing the network for airing false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from President Donald Trump and that it was part of the plot.
  • The latest: The trial was set to begin today but has been paused until tomorrow to allow both sides to discuss the possibility of a settlement.

4

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’s finances are under scrutiny.

  • Why? He has, for the past two decades, claimed income totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars from a real estate firm that has not existed since 2006, The Post reported yesterday.
  • Zooming out: This is among a series of errors and omissions that Thomas has made on his annual financial disclosure forms over the years.

5

SpaceX is preparing to launch an incredibly powerful new rocket.

  • When? As early as this morning, if it’s not delayed. SpaceX is targeting a window that starts at 9 a.m. Eastern.
  • What makes this rocket special? Starship is able to carry an unprecedented amount of cargo and potentially dozens of people to deep space. It’s also designed to be reused.
  • Why this matters: NASA plans to use it to land astronauts on the moon — and that could be just the beginning.

6

Covid is still a leading cause of death in the U.S.

  • The numbers: The coronavirus is tied to about 250 deaths daily, on average, mostly among the old and immunocompromised. But fewer Americans are treating it as a leading killer.
  • What else to know: A new coronavirus subvariant, XBB. 1.16, has been found in 29 countries so far. It made up 7.2% of covid infections in the U.S. last week.

7

New tech could filter “forever chemicals” from your tap water.

  • What are these chemicals? PFAS — polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl substances — which don’t break down naturally. They’ve been linked to a growing list of health problems.
  • How it works: Tiny beads can capture and break down these chemicals to make them harmless, developers say. But more testing is needed before the technology can be rolled out.

