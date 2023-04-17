The 7 The 7 Monday briefing: Deadly clashes in Sudan; Alabama shooting; Fox News defamation trial; Clarence Thomas; XBB. 1.16 variant; and more (Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)



The numbers: The coronavirus is tied to The coronavirus is tied to about 250 deaths daily , on average, mostly among the old and immunocompromised. But fewer Americans are treating it as a leading killer.

What else to know: A new coronavirus subvariant, A new coronavirus subvariant, XBB. 1.16 , has been found in 29 countries so far. It made up 7.2% of covid infections in the U.S. last week.

New tech could filter “forever chemicals” from your tap water.

What are these chemicals? PFAS — polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl substances — which don’t break down naturally. They’ve been linked to a PFAS — polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl substances — which don’t break down naturally. They’ve been linked to a growing list of health problems

How it works: Tiny beads can capture and Tiny beads can capture and break down these chemicals to make them harmless, developers say. But more testing is needed before the technology can be rolled out.

And now … if you couldn’t catch last night’s glitchy “Love Is Blind” reunion: Here’s what you missed. Plus, the Boston Marathon is this morning: Here’s how to watch.

