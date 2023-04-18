Tuesday briefing: Ralph Yarl shooting; Jayland Walker case; how to file a tax extension; electric vehicle tax credits; and more

1
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Russian troops in Ukraine.
- The details: He went to the Kherson and Luhansk regions, the Kremlin said today. It’s not clear when the visit took place. It’s the second time in recent months that he’s made a surprise trip.
- What else to know: Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Putin critic and Post contributor, was sentenced to 25 years in prison in Russia yesterday for criticizing the war in Ukraine.
A man was charged with shooting a Black teen who rang his doorbell.
- What happened? An 84-year-old White man shot 16-year-old Ralph Yarl twice in Kansas City, Mo., on Thursday, prosecutors say. Yarl showed up at the wrong house to pick up his siblings. He’s now recovering at home.
- The latest: The 84-year-old was accused yesterday of felony assault and armed criminal action. More protests tied to the case are expected today.
The officers who fatally shot a Black man in Ohio won’t face charges.
- The background: Jayland Walker, 25, was shot dozens of times after a car chase in Akron last June. The case caused outrage across the country.
- Yesterday’s ruling: A grand jury said the eight officers’ use of force was justified, meaning they won’t face state criminal charges. Walker’s family is planning to file a lawsuit.
An alleged secret Chinese police station was uncovered in Manhattan.
- What we know: Federal officials arrested two New York residents yesterday, accusing them of operating the station and using it to harass a Chinese dissident in California.
- The bigger picture: China has set up over 100 such stations across the world to monitor Chinese nationals, a report found.
- If you need more time to file: You can request an extension. That will give you until Oct. 16 to file your taxes. We show how to do that (and give more tips) here.
- There are many exceptions this year: The IRS pushed back the deadline for parts of Alabama, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Mississippi, New York and Tennessee because of natural disasters.
The U.S. released an updated list of electric cars eligible for tax credits.
There may be an easy way to help kids eat more healthy food.
