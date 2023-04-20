Thursday briefing: Supreme Court abortion pill case; Dadeville shooting arrests; Oklahoma tornadoes; Yemen stampede; and more

1
The Supreme Court extended abortion pill access through tomorrow.
- What’s happening? The court is deciding whether mifepristone, one of two pills used in the most common abortion method in the U.S., should remain available nationwide.
- What’s new? A decision was due yesterday, but justices moved their deadline to the end of the week. The delay suggests the court doesn’t agree on how to handle the case.
2
House Republicans introduced their plan to tackle the debt ceiling.
- Why this matters: The debt ceiling limits how much the U.S. can borrow to pay its bills. If Congress doesn’t raise or suspend it, the government could risk a default as early as June.
- The proposal: It would raise the debt ceiling; cut federal spending by $130 billion; block student debt cancellation; and add new work requirements for welfare, among other things.
- What’s next? The House could vote as soon as next week, but the plan is doomed in the Senate. Republicans’ goal is to put pressure on Democrats to negotiate a deal.
3
Three suspects were arrested in Saturday’s deadly shooting in Alabama.
- What happened? The attack took place during a 16-year-old’s birthday party in Dadeville. It left four people dead and at least 32 injured.
- The latest: Two brothers, 17 and 16 years old, were arrested Tuesday, and a 20-year-old was arrested yesterday. All three were charged with murder.
4
At least 78 people were killed in a stampede in Yemen.
- What happened? A crowd gathered last night in the capital, Sanaa, to receive donations from local merchants ahead of the Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday, officials said.
- The big picture: War-torn Yemen is in the middle of what the U.N. calls the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis, with 24 million people in need of aid and protection.
5
At least two people were killed after tornadoes hit Oklahoma last night.
You might qualify for a payment if you’ve used Facebook in the past 16 years.
Sorry, but weed probably doesn’t make you more creative.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.