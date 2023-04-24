The 7The 7

Monday briefing: Abortion pill ruling; Sudan evacuations; Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial; Bed Bath & Beyond; and more

April 24, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
(Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)

1

A key abortion pill will remain available, for now.

  • What happened: The Supreme Court ruled 7-2 on Friday to preserve access to mifepristone while a legal battle over the drug’s FDA approval works its way through court.
  • Why this matters: Mifepristone is one of two pills used in the most common abortion method in the U.S. This was the court’s first major abortion ruling since overturning Roe v. Wade last summer.
  • What’s next? An appeals court hearing over FDA approval in May. But any decision will probably end up before the Supreme Court.

2

American diplomats were evacuated from Sudan.

3

A trial is set to begin in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre.

  • A reminder: The 2018 shooting was the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. Eleven people were killed and two were injured at the Tree of Life synagogue.
  • What happened? A 50-year-old man is accused of attacking with an AR-15 rifle and three handguns while shouting antisemitic slurs.
  • The timeline: Jury selection starts today but could take weeks because the massacre drew such widespread attention.

4

An EPA plan would nearly eliminate power plant emissions by 2040.

  • How? It would set limits so strict that fossil-fuel-burning power plants would probably have to use carbon-capture technology or switch to other fuels to comply.
  • The timeline: The proposal is set to be announced soon but could face legal challenges. The most strict standards wouldn’t take effect until the 2030s, giving the industry years to prepare.

5

Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy yesterday.

  • This isn’t a surprise: The home goods chain has been going downhill for years because of bad investments, low inventory and some strategic missteps.
  • What’s next? All locations will remain open for now as it plans “an orderly wind down.” Coupons and other discounts will be good only until Wednesday.

6

Pinkeye might be a symptom of a new coronavirus subvariant.

  • What to know: The subvariant Arcturus can cause fever and conjunctivitis, mainly among children, anecdotal reports suggest. But experts haven’t made a conclusive link.
  • What causes pinkeye? Allergies, injury, or bacterial and viral infections. It appears as an inflamed, itchy and painful eye, and sometimes requires treatment.

7

AI is helping with the most miserable parts of online dating.

  • How? By flirting on your behalf. New apps can generate the perfect dating profile, as well as come up with killer opening lines and snappy responses to your matches.
  • Isn’t that dishonest? Users say the tools just help them break the ice with potential partners and help with the slog of sifting through countless matches.

And now … it’s National Park Week: Here’s a guide to all 63 parks. Plus, you’re probably recycling wrong: This quiz can help.

