Tuesday briefing: Biden announces 2024 run; Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon fired; North Dakota abortion ban; Aaron Rodgers; and more

Updated April 25, 2023 at 7:04 a.m. EDT|Published April 25, 2023 at 6:31 a.m. EDT
President Biden announced that he’s running for president again.

  • How? A video released this morning. Two other Democrats, along with former president Donald Trump and four more Republicans, have also announced campaigns.
  • How are voters feeling about this? Not very excited. Polls and interviews show that most Democrats don’t want Biden to be their nominee, but many don’t see another choice.
  • One concern: Biden is already the oldest president in U.S. history. He would be 86 by the end of a second term.

Fox News fired top-rated host Tucker Carlson yesterday.

A civil trial against Trump is starting in New York.

North Dakota’s governor signed a near-total abortion ban into law yesterday.

  • The details: It allows abortions only within the first six weeks of pregnancy and only in cases of rape and incest. There’s also an exception for medical emergencies. It’s one of the strictest bans in the country.
  • In related news: The Senate will vote this week on a proposed amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would guarantee equal rights regardless of sex.

The new AP African American studies course is being revised.

  • Why? It has been criticized by both the right and the left. The most recent controversy was over changes made in February, which included removing the word “systemic” from the plan.
  • What now? It’s not clear what’s changing or how long the revisions will take. The high school course is expected to launch in 2024.

Aaron Rodgers is leaving the Green Bay Packers after 18 seasons.

You may want start mowing your lawn less often.

  • Why? Letting grass grow longer can help support bees, butterflies and other pollinators. The idea is becoming increasingly popular.
  • How to join the “no mow” movement: First, stop treating your yard with chemicals. Then, let grass grow to around six inches before cutting it to four inches, experts say.

And now … is it ever okay to push the call button on a plane? Here’s what flight attendants say.

