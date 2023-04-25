Tuesday briefing: Biden announces 2024 run; Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon fired; North Dakota abortion ban; Aaron Rodgers; and more

North Dakota’s governor signed a near-total abortion ban into law yesterday.
The details: It allows abortions only within the first six weeks of pregnancy and only in cases of rape and incest. There’s also an exception for medical emergencies. It’s one of the strictest bans in the country.
In related news: The Senate will vote this week on a proposed amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would guarantee equal rights regardless of sex.
The new AP African American studies course is being revised.