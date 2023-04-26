The 7The 7

Wednesday briefing: Ukraine’s next move; Washington state AR-15 ban; Harry Belafonte; WhatsApp update; and more

Updated April 26, 2023 at 6:55 a.m. EDT|Published April 26, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
Ukraine is getting ready for its next major assault against Russian forces.

The mastermind of a 2021 airport attack in Afghanistan has been killed.

  • A reminder: A suicide bomb was detonated next to Kabul’s airport during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Around 170 Afghans and 13 American troops died.
  • The latest: The suspected planner of that attack was killed by the Taliban in recent weeks, the U.S. said yesterday. He was identified as a leader of an Islamic State affiliate group.

Washington state yesterday banned most sales of assault weapons.

  • What to know: The ban includes the AR-15, which has been used in some of the nation’s deadliest mass shootings, and equipment that can turn weapons into assault-style firearms.
  • Why this matters: There have been 170 mass shootings this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Washington is the 10th state to generally ban assault weapons.

Activist, actor and singer Harry Belafonte died yesterday.

Harry Belafonte, a multi-talented entertainer and activist who broke barriers in the industry and was instrumental in the civil rights movement, has died at 96. (Video: Jayne Orenstein, Drea Cornejo/The Washington Post)
  • How the 96-year-old rose to fame: With his album “Calypso” in 1956, which includes “The Banana Boat Song.” He went on to spend five decades as a movie, TV and stage star.
  • His larger legacy: Belafonte was a key ally of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. He also used his entertainment fortune to fund human rights causes around the world.

California’s historic snowpack could start melting rapidly this week.

  • Why? A potentially record-breaking heat wave is on the way.
  • It could be a problem: An enormous amount of water is expected to flow into rivers and streams this spring and summer. That could cause major flooding.
  • At high risk: The Central Valley, which produces a fourth of the nation’s food. The southern area is especially prone to flooding, and its management systems are woefully underprepared.

GM will stop making one of the most affordable EVs on the market.

  • Which one? The popular Chevy Bolt EV and slightly larger Bolt EUV. Production stops later this year. The Bolt is one of the few electric vehicles available for under $30,000.
  • Why is this happening? The Bolt runs on an older type of battery, so yesterday’s announcement wasn’t entirely unexpected. Chevy is launching new EV models later this year.

WhatsApp just added a long-requested feature.

  • What is it? Access to the same account across multiple cellphones. You’ll be able to pair up to four devices, so you can see your messages on home and work phones.
  • How to get it: The feature will roll out in the coming weeks, WhatsApp said yesterday. To pair a device, you’ll have to log into WhatsApp in a browser and request a one-time code.

