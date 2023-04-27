Thursday briefing: Debt ceiling fight; Disney vs. Ron DeSantis; Zooey Zephyr; how to watch the NFL draft; James Corden; and more

1
- What’s happening? The country is close to needing to borrow more money than it’s allowed to by law. The government could default in as few as six weeks, with devastating consequences.
- Yesterday: House Republicans passed a bill to raise the debt ceiling and cut spending. It has little chance in the Senate, but Republicans hope to force Democrats to negotiate.
- Later today: The government will release a GDP report revealing whether the U.S. economy grew or shrank over the past three months.
Donald Trump can’t stop Mike Pence from testifying to a Jan. 6 grand jury.
- The background: The former president tried to block his former vice president from appearing before a panel investigating the 2021 U.S. Capitol attack.
- The ruling: A court rejected Trump’s request yesterday, clearing the way for Pence to speak under oath about the pressure put on him to declare the 2020 election results invalid.
A transgender lawmaker was barred from the Montana House floor.
- Why? Republicans yesterday voted to formally punish Rep. Zooey Zephyr (D) after she criticized their support for a ban on gender-affirming care for trans children.
- What it means: Zephyr will be allowed to vote, but only remotely, for the rest of the legislative session. This comes during a wave of anti-trans bills across the country.
Disney sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis yesterday.
- Why? The company accused the Republican of political retaliation after his handpicked oversight board voided a Disney-friendly deal. It was a sharp escalation of a long-running feud.
- The bigger picture: DeSantis is an expected presidential contender. Other Republican hopefuls have already turned his clash with Disney into campaign attacks.
The NFL draft begins tonight.
- Who picks first? The Carolina Panthers, who traded spots with the Chicago Bears. The order is determined by team records, with last season’s worst teams picking first.
- What to expect: Quarterbacks are getting the biggest buzz. Alabama‘s Bryce Young is expected to be the first pick, and three other QBs should go quickly, too.
- How to watch: The first round starts at 8 p.m. Eastern, and it will air on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network. It continues for six more rounds through Saturday.
Some mega-popular diets may not be good for your heart.
James Corden’s last episode of “The Late Late Show” airs tonight.
