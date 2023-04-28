The 7
Friday briefing: Mike Pence testifies; deadly strikes in Ukraine; Carolyn Bryant; Jerry Springer; NFL draft; and more
- What he was known for: “The Jerry Springer Show,” a raucous daytime talk show that premiered in 1991 and ran for 27 seasons. It was controversial, airing episodes with titles like “Threesomes With Grandma” and “I Married a Horse.”
- What else? Springer, who died at 79, was mayor of Cincinnati in the late 1970s before pivoting to TV.
The first round of the NFL draft was all about the quarterbacks.
- The top picks: Alabama’s Bryce Young was taken by the Carolina Panthers at No. 1. Houston used the No. 2 pick on Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud. Three of the draft’s first four picks were quarterbacks.
- What’s next: The draft’s second and third rounds are tonight, starting at 7 Eastern on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network. The final four rounds are tomorrow.
Trees are moving north because of climate change.
- What to know: Trees have geographical ranges that are calculated based on the average annual minimum temperatures. Those are shifting as temperatures rise.
- What this means: Alabama cherry trees in Montgomery, for instance, may eventually be replaced by blue jacarandas, now native to Latin America. Check here to see how trees where you live could change.
And now … what to watch this weekend: The joyful “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret” is in theaters. On Netflix: John Mulaney’s new stand-up special.
