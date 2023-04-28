The 7The 7

Friday briefing: Mike Pence testifies; deadly strikes in Ukraine; Carolyn Bryant; Jerry Springer; NFL draft; and more

Updated April 28, 2023 at 7:06 a.m. EDT|Published April 28, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
Mike Pence appeared before a Jan. 6 grand jury yesterday.

Russian attacks in Ukraine this morning killed at least 17 people.

  • What happened? The strikes targeted cities across Ukraine, including the capital, Kyiv. In the central city of Uman, apartment buildings were hit, officials said.
  • The big picture: This was the first missile attack on Kyiv in weeks. It comes ahead of an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russian forces this spring.

Abortion bans failed to pass in Nebraska and South Carolina yesterday.

  • What to know: A near-total ban failed in South Carolina, hours before a six-week ban fizzled in Nebraska. It means abortion remains legal in both states until 22 weeks of pregnancy.
  • Why it matters: Conservatives dominate those state legislatures. The failures suggest a fear is growing among some Republicans that abortion bans could cause a political backlash.

Emmett Till accuser Carolyn Bryant has died.

  • What to know: Bryant, who was White, was a key figure in the Black teen’s brutal 1955 lynching in Mississippi, which stunned the nation and helped spark the civil rights movement.
  • Her legacy: Bryant testified that Till had propositioned her. Her husband and his half brother were acquitted of the murder but later confessed. The 88-year-old died Tuesday.

Tabloid talk show host Jerry Springer died yesterday.

  • What he was known for: “The Jerry Springer Show,” a raucous daytime talk show that premiered in 1991 and ran for 27 seasons. It was controversial, airing episodes with titles like “Threesomes With Grandma” and “I Married a Horse.”
  • What else? Springer, who died at 79, was mayor of Cincinnati in the late 1970s before pivoting to TV.

The first round of the NFL draft was all about the quarterbacks.

  • The top picks: Alabama’s Bryce Young was taken by the Carolina Panthers at No. 1. Houston used the No. 2 pick on Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud. Three of the draft’s first four picks were quarterbacks.
  • What’s next: The draft’s second and third rounds are tonight, starting at 7 Eastern on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network. The final four rounds are tomorrow.

Trees are moving north because of climate change.

  • What to know: Trees have geographical ranges that are calculated based on the average annual minimum temperatures. Those are shifting as temperatures rise.
  • What this means: Alabama cherry trees in Montgomery, for instance, may eventually be replaced by blue jacarandas, now native to Latin America. Check here to see how trees where you live could change.

And now … what to watch this weekend: The joyful “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaretis in theaters. On Netflix: John Mulaney’s new stand-up special.

