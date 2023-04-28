Friday briefing: Mike Pence testifies; deadly strikes in Ukraine; Carolyn Bryant; Jerry Springer; NFL draft; and more

Her legacy: Bryant testified that Till had propositioned her. Her husband and his half brother were acquitted of the murder but later confessed. The 88-year-old died Tuesday.

6

The first round of the NFL draft was all about the quarterbacks.

7

What to know: Trees have geographical ranges that are calculated based on the average annual minimum temperatures. Those are shifting as temperatures rise.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.