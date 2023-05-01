The 7The 7

Monday briefing: Manhunt in Texas shooting; First Republic Bank sale; Stephen Curry; what to know about the Met Gala; and more

By
May 1, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
(Illustration by Katty Huertas/The Post)

1

Authorities are searching for a gunman who killed five people in Texas.

  • What happened? The suspect went on a rampage with an AR-15-style-gun Friday at his neighbors’ home after being asked to stop shooting in his yard while their baby slept, officials said.
  • The victims: The youngest killed was a 9-year-old boy. There were 10 people, all family, inside the house, and five survived. It’s the latest in a series of recent retaliatory shootings.
  • The latest: The 38-year-old suspect has been on the run for more than two days.

2

The U.S. seized and sold another failing bank.

  • What to know: JPMorgan Chase is buying First Republic Bank, regulators announced today. The regional bank’s branches will reopen under JPMorgan.
  • Why? First Republic has been in trouble for weeks. Like Silicon Valley Bank, which failed in March, First Republic struggled to adjust to higher interest rates, making it vulnerable.

3

The U.S. began evacuating more people from Sudan.

  • What to know: Two rival generals and their armies are fighting for power, flooding the African country with some of the worst violence in its history.
  • This weekend: A convoy with 300 American citizens left the capital of Khartoum. An estimated 16,000 U.S. citizens were still in Sudan as of two weeks ago.
  • The bigger picture: Millions of Sudanese are trapped with no way out. Tens of thousands of others have fled, and the conflict threatens to spill into neighboring countries.

4

Ukraine attacked a Russian fuel depot in Crimea on Saturday.

  • What to know: The drone strike destroyed more than 40,000 tons of oil intended for Russia’s ships in the Black Sea, according to Ukraine.
  • Why this matters: The strike was part of the buildup to a long-awaited counteroffensive against Russia, Ukraine officials said.

5

Ocean temperatures are spiking around the world.

  • What to know: This began in early March. Surface temperatures are warmer than scientists have ever observed before at this time of year.
  • Why is this happening? The world is probably transitioning to a climate pattern known as El Niño, in addition to warming from climate change. But scientists need more time to be sure.

6

Stephen Curry had a record-breaking game against the Sacramento Kings.

  • What to know: The Golden State Warriors’ star had 50 points last night, setting the NBA’s all-time Game 7 scoring record. The Warriors beat the Kings, 120-100.
  • Whats next? The Warriors, last year’s champions, advance in the playoffs, where they’ll face LeBron James and the L.A. Lakers. Game 1 is tomorrow night.
  • In other sports news: The NFL draft wrapped up Saturday. Here’s what to know.

7

The Met Gala, the fashion world’s annual extravaganza, is tonight.

  • What is it? A star-studded event in New York that raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. It’s organized by Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour.
  • This year’s theme: It’s based on an individual, designer Karl Lagerfeld, rather than a concept, which is unusual. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019, is known for transforming Chanel.

And now … what to make for lunch: One of these delicious vegetarian sandwiches. Plus, try this three-minute guided meditation.

Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.

Loading...
Loading...