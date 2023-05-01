The 7
Monday briefing: Manhunt in Texas shooting; First Republic Bank sale; Stephen Curry; what to know about the Met Gala; and more
- What to know: The Golden State Warriors’ star had 50 points last night, setting the NBA’s all-time Game 7 scoring record. The Warriors beat the Kings, 120-100.
- What’s next? The Warriors, last year’s champions, advance in the playoffs, where they’ll face LeBron James and the L.A. Lakers. Game 1 is tomorrow night.
- In other sports news: The NFL draft wrapped up Saturday. Here’s what to know.
7
The Met Gala, the fashion world’s annual extravaganza, is tonight.
- What is it? A star-studded event in New York that raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. It’s organized by Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour.
- This year’s theme: It’s based on an individual, designer Karl Lagerfeld, rather than a concept, which is unusual. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019, is known for transforming Chanel.
And now … what to make for lunch: One of these delicious vegetarian sandwiches. Plus, try this three-minute guided meditation.
