Tuesday briefing: Debt limit timeline; Illinois dust storm; Hollywood writers’ strike; Gordon Lightfoot; Met Gala looks; and more
- Which mandates? The government will lift requirements on May 11 for international travelers, health-care workers, Head Start educators and federal employees and contractors.
- Why? More experts say they’re no longer needed. The pandemic-related public health emergency, which gave the U.S. flexibility during the covid crisis, also ends May 11.
Thousands of Hollywood writers are going on strike today.
- Why? Negotiations over pay in the streaming era have stalled between the writers’ union and production companies. This is the first industry-wide strike in 15 years.
- What this means: Most shows have already written and filmed their final episodes for the season. But if the strike lasts long enough, it could delay when shows return, as well as affect movie projects.
Gordon Lightfoot, the Canadian singer who shaped folk music, died yesterday.
- The details: Lightfoot was 84. He had canceled tour dates last month because of health issues.
- How we’ll remember him: As a folk legend who documented Canadian culture, while gaining an international following. He broke out in 1970 with “If You Could Read My Mind.”
The Met Gala was full of stunning looks (and cats).
- Last night’s theme: The career of Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019. Aside from his fashion work, he was known for doting on his cat, Choupette.
- The most notable looks: Singer Doja Cat and actor Jared Leto, who showed up in New York … as cats, and lots of vintage Chanel, worn by stars like Dua Lipa, Penélope Cruz and Margot Robbie. (More looks here.)
