The 7 Tuesday briefing: Debt limit timeline; Illinois dust storm; Hollywood writers' strike; Gordon Lightfoot; Met Gala looks; and more

1 The U.S. could default on its debt as early as June 1. What that means: Congress must raise or suspend the debt limit quickly, the Treasury Department Congress must raise or suspend the debt limit quickly, the Treasury Department said yesterday — or trigger an economic meltdown

Next steps: House Republicans House Republicans adopted a bill last week that raises the debt ceiling but also cuts spending, which Democrats won’t accept. President Biden invited congressional leaders to discuss the issue next week. 2 The man accused of killing his neighbors in Texas is still on the loose. What happened? The 38-year-old The 38-year-old fatally shot five people , including a 9-year-old boy, on Friday in Cleveland, after the family asked him to stop shooting near their yard, officials said.

The search has been hampered by missteps: Authorities initially released a photo of the wrong man and spelled the suspect’s last name incorrectly.

What else to know: The suspect’s immigration status has become The suspect’s immigration status has become part of the conversation . According to ICE, he has a criminal record and has been deported multiple times. 3 A dust storm caused a deadly pileup on a highway in Illinois. A dust storm moved through Montgomery County, Ill., on May 1, resulting in a large car pileup on Interstate 55. (Video: Nathan Cormier) What to know: At least six people At least six people were killed on Interstate 55 yesterday, and more than 30 people were taken to the hospital, some with life-threatening injuries. As many as 90 vehicles were involved.

What happened? The National Weather Service blamed a combination of freshly plowed fields and strong winds. Advertisement 4 Most U.S. coronavirus vaccine mandates will end in less than two weeks.

Which mandates? The government The government will lift requirements on May 11 for international travelers, health-care workers, Head Start educators and federal employees and contractors.

Why? More experts say they’re no longer needed. The pandemic-related public health emergency, which gave the U.S. flexibility during the covid crisis, also ends May 11.

5

Thousands of Hollywood writers are going on strike today.

Why? Negotiations over pay in the streaming era Negotiations over pay in the streaming era have stalled between the writers’ union and production companies. This is the first industry-wide strike in 15 years.

What this means: Most shows have already written and filmed their final episodes for the season. But if the strike lasts long enough, it could Most shows have already written and filmed their final episodes for the season. But if the strike lasts long enough, it could delay when shows return , as well as affect movie projects.

6

Gordon Lightfoot, the Canadian singer who shaped folk music, died yesterday.

The details: Lightfoot was 84. He had canceled tour dates last month because of health issues.

How we’ll remember him: As a folk legend who As a folk legend who documented Canadian culture , while gaining an international following. He broke out in 1970 with “ If You Could Read My Mind .”

7

The Met Gala was full of stunning looks (and cats).

