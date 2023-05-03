The 7The 7

Wednesday briefing: Texas shooting suspect; Federal Reserve meeting; Biden border strategy; Hollywood writers’ strike; and more

Updated May 3, 2023 at 7:02 a.m. EDT|Published May 3, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
House Democrats will try to force a vote on the debt ceiling.

  • What to know: The government may not be able to pay its bills as soon as June 1. If Congress doesn’t allow the U.S. to borrow more money, it would cause economic catastrophe.
  • Why the solution is complicated: Republicans want a debt-limit increase tied to spending cuts. Democrats want to raise it without conditions, like Congress did under President Donald Trump.
  • So what’s House Democrats’ plan? A process that could let them bypass Republican leaders. But they would need some GOP support.

The man accused of killing five neighbors in Texas was caught last night.

  • Where? The suspect was hiding in a house less than 20 miles from Cleveland, where the shooting happened Friday, authorities said.
  • What else to know: The family said deputies were slow to respond, and there were other early missteps in the investigation.

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates again today.

  • Why? It’s part of the U.S. central bank’s strategy to slow rising prices by cooling the economy. This would be the 10th rate hike in just over a year.
  • Is this the last increase? We’ll see. Policymakers are expected to debate whether it’s time to press pause because the ongoing banking turmoil could also slow the economy.

Russian casualties in Ukraine have spiked.

  • The numbers: About 20,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since December, with another 80,000 injured, the White House said this week.
  • The bigger picture: The war is expected to drag on into next year, even if Ukraine inflicts “unsustainable losses” on Russia, according to leaked reports.

President Biden is sending 1,500 more troops to the Mexico border.

  • Why? A pandemic-era policy called Title 42, which allows the U.S. to turn asylum seekers away, ends next Thursday. Officials expect a surge in border crossings.
  • What will the troops do? It’s a somewhat unusual request. They’ll join 2,500 National Guard members and handle “non-law enforcement duties.”

“Saturday Night Live” and other late-night shows have gone dark.

  • Why? It’s the most immediate effect of the Hollywood writers’ strike, which started yesterday.
  • Why are writers striking? Over pay, which writers say has gotten worse in the streaming era, and other issues, including the use of AI to write scripts.
  • How long could this last? We don’t know. The last strike, which started in 2007, lasted 100 days. It affected shows like “Breaking Bad” and helped fuel a rise in reality TV.

Apple and Google have teamed up to fight AirTag stalking.

  • How? The companies are developing software that will alert you when you’re being followed by a Bluetooth tracker — regardless of what phone you use.
  • When will it be available? They hope to finish it by the end of the year. AirTags can help people keep track of things like keys, but have also been put to other, not-great uses.

And now … what to bookmark: This long read about a 13-year-old school shooting survivor. Plus, chat with the story’s reporter, John Woodrow Cox, this afternoon.

John Taylor contributed to this briefing.

