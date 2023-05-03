The 7
Wednesday briefing: Texas shooting suspect; Federal Reserve meeting; Biden border strategy; Hollywood writers’ strike; and more
- Why? A pandemic-era policy called Title 42, which allows the U.S. to turn asylum seekers away, ends next Thursday. Officials expect a surge in border crossings.
- What will the troops do? It’s a somewhat unusual request. They’ll join 2,500 National Guard members and handle “non-law enforcement duties.”
6
“Saturday Night Live” and other late-night shows have gone dark.
- Why? It’s the most immediate effect of the Hollywood writers’ strike, which started yesterday.
- Why are writers striking? Over pay, which writers say has gotten worse in the streaming era, and other issues, including the use of AI to write scripts.
- How long could this last? We don’t know. The last strike, which started in 2007, lasted 100 days. It affected shows like “Breaking Bad” and helped fuel a rise in reality TV.
7
Apple and Google have teamed up to fight AirTag stalking.
- How? The companies are developing software that will alert you when you’re being followed by a Bluetooth tracker — regardless of what phone you use.
- When will it be available? They hope to finish it by the end of the year. AirTags can help people keep track of things like keys, but have also been put to other, not-great uses.
And now … what to bookmark: This long read about a 13-year-old school shooting survivor. Plus, chat with the story’s reporter, John Woodrow Cox, this afternoon.
John Taylor contributed to this briefing.
