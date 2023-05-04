The 7
Thursday briefing: Atlanta shooting; the first U.S. RSV vaccine; New York’s gas stove ban; Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; and more
- What the law does: Requires all-electric heating and cooking in buildings shorter than seven stories by 2026 and in taller buildings by 2029, although there are exceptions.
- Why this matters: It’s a win for the climate. Gas stoves are a big source of air pollution and increase the likelihood of childhood asthma and other respiratory problems.
6
Missy Elliott and Willie Nelson were voted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
- Yesterday’s announcement was a milestone: Elliott will be the first female rapper inducted. This was the first year she was eligible.
- What else? Country music legend Nelson just turned 90. Other honorees include Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow and Rage Against the Machine. The induction ceremony is Nov. 3.
7
Astronomers observed a star eating a planet for the first time.
- What happened? A planet — probably a hot, Jupiter-size one — spiraled around a much larger star until it was ingested into the star’s core, according to a study released yesterday.
- Why scientists are excited about this: It’s a clue about what may happen to Earth billions of years from now.
And now … give your phone a refresh: Here’s how to organize your apps (I stand by color coding). Plus, what to watch: A new “Bridgerton” miniseries.
John Taylor contributed to this briefing.
Want to catch up quickly with “The 7” every morning? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for The 7 or sign up for the newsletter.