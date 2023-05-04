The 7The 7

Thursday briefing: Atlanta shooting; the first U.S. RSV vaccine; New York’s gas stove ban; Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; and more

By
May 4, 2023 at 6:35 a.m. EDT
Lawmakers don’t have many workdays left to strike a debt ceiling deal.

  • Why? The government could run out of money to pay its bills as early as June 1. But Congress and President Biden are scheduled to be in D.C. together just six days this month.
  • What this means: Next week will be key for negotiations.
  • The stakes: If Congress doesn’t raise or suspend the debt ceiling in time, it could wipe out millions of jobs.

At least five people were shot yesterday at an Atlanta hospital facility.

  • The latest: A 39-year-old woman was killed and four others were injured. The shooting took place in one of the city’s busiest commercial areas. The suspected gunman was arrested after an hours-long hunt.
  • What happened? The suspect, a 24-year-old, allegedly came to the office for a medical appointment. At some point he got upset and started shooting, police said.

Russia accused Ukraine of trying to kill President Vladimir Putin.

  • Why? Two drones appeared to target the Kremlin yesterday.
  • Was Ukraine behind the attack? Ukraine denied any involvement. Some analysts say it could have been a symbolic gesture but dismissed the idea of an assassination attempt.
  • So what happened? We don’t know. Other experts speculate that Russia might have staged the incident to escalate the war.

The U.S. approved the first vaccine for RSV yesterday.

New York became the first state to ban gas stoves in new buildings.

  • What the law does: Requires all-electric heating and cooking in buildings shorter than seven stories by 2026 and in taller buildings by 2029, although there are exceptions.
  • Why this matters: It’s a win for the climate. Gas stoves are a big source of air pollution and increase the likelihood of childhood asthma and other respiratory problems.

Missy Elliott and Willie Nelson were voted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

  • Yesterday’s announcement was a milestone: Elliott will be the first female rapper inducted. This was the first year she was eligible.
  • What else? Country music legend Nelson just turned 90. Other honorees include Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow and Rage Against the Machine. The induction ceremony is Nov. 3.

Astronomers observed a star eating a planet for the first time.

Animation shows a gas giant planet spiraling around a star until it is completely engulfed. This event occurred in May 2020, 12,000 light years away from Earth. (Video: John Farrell/The Washington Post)
  • What happened? A planet — probably a hot, Jupiter-size one — spiraled around a much larger star until it was ingested into the star’s core, according to a study released yesterday.
  • Why scientists are excited about this: It’s a clue about what may happen to Earth billions of years from now.

