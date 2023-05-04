Thursday briefing: Atlanta shooting; the first U.S. RSV vaccine; New York’s gas stove ban; Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; and more

New York became the first state to ban gas stoves in new buildings.

The U.S. approved the first vaccine for RSV yesterday.

What happened? The suspect, a 24-year-old, allegedly came to the office for a medical appointment. At some point he got upset and started shooting, police said.

At least five people were shot yesterday at an Atlanta hospital facility.

Missy Elliott and Willie Nelson were voted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Animation shows a gas giant planet spiraling around a star until it is completely engulfed. This event occurred in May 2020, 12,000 light years away from Earth. (Video: John Farrell/The Washington Post)

Why scientists are excited about this: It’s a clue about what may happen to Earth billions of years from now.

