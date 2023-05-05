The 7The 7

Friday briefing: Proud Boys verdict; Clarence Thomas’s finances; Serbia mass shooting; King Charles III’s coronation; and more

By
Updated May 5, 2023 at 7:08 a.m. EDT|Published May 5, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. EDT
1

Four Proud Boys leaders were convicted of seditious conspiracy.

  • What to know: Yesterday’s verdict against Henry “Enrique” Tarrio and others was the Justice Department’s third victory in major trials related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.
  • Why this matters: Seditious conspiracy is a politically weighty charge because it implies participation in a rebellion, and the ruling could have implications for former president Donald Trump.
  • What’s next? The members of the far-right extremist group should be sentenced in August.

2

Justice Clarence Thomas’s finances are in the spotlight — again.

3

Eight people died in another shooting yesterday in Serbia.

  • The latest: A gunman attacked Mladenovac, a municipality outside the capital, Belgrade. A suspect was arrested this morning.
  • It’s the second rare mass killing there in two days: Eight children and a security guard were killed Wednesday when a student opened fire at a Belgrade school, police said.

4

There’s a showdown over abortion happening in North Carolina.

  • The details: Republicans passed a bill yesterday to ban abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy. This would significantly narrow access, though not as much as in some other states.
  • The showdown: North Carolina’s Democratic governor has promised to veto any new abortion restrictions, but Republicans could have the votes to override him.

5

Covid-19 was still a major cause of death in the U.S. last year.

  • The numbers: The virus killed more than 500 people a day, according to new CDC data. That’s a drop from 2021 but shows that the coronavirus has not become like the flu or a cold.
  • What was deadlier than covid? Heart disease, cancer and a category that includes drug overdoses.

6

The U.K. is celebrating King Charles IIIs coronation this weekend.

  • The details: The ceremony is tomorrow at Westminster Abby. Charles III became king when Elizabeth II died in September, but this formal coronation is a long-standing tradition.
  • What else to know: 2,200 people will attend, including his estranged son Prince Harry, followed by a procession through the streets of London.
  • How to watch: Our live coverage will start at 5 a.m. Eastern. The ceremony begins at 6 a.m.

7

The 149th Kentucky Derby is tomorrow in Louisville.

  • What to know: It’s the first leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown — the three biggest races. Twenty 3-year-old thoroughbreds will compete. Forte is the favorite, but these other horses have a shot.
  • How to watch: It will air on NBC and its platforms. The big race goes off at 6:57 p.m. Eastern.

And now … what to read: Oprah’s new book club pick, which our reviewer loved, and Tom Hanks’ first novel (also surprisingly good). What to watch:Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” in theaters.

