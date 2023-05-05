The 7
Friday briefing: Proud Boys verdict; Clarence Thomas’s finances; Serbia mass shooting; King Charles III’s coronation; and more
- The numbers: The virus killed more than 500 people a day, according to new CDC data. That’s a drop from 2021 but shows that the coronavirus has not become like the flu or a cold.
- What was deadlier than covid? Heart disease, cancer and a category that includes drug overdoses.
6
The U.K. is celebrating King Charles III’s coronation this weekend.
- The details: The ceremony is tomorrow at Westminster Abby. Charles III became king when Elizabeth II died in September, but this formal coronation is a long-standing tradition.
- What else to know: 2,200 people will attend, including his estranged son Prince Harry, followed by a procession through the streets of London.
- How to watch: Our live coverage will start at 5 a.m. Eastern. The ceremony begins at 6 a.m.
7
The 149th Kentucky Derby is tomorrow in Louisville.
- What to know: It’s the first leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown — the three biggest races. Twenty 3-year-old thoroughbreds will compete. Forte is the favorite, but these other horses have a shot.
- How to watch: It will air on NBC and its platforms. The big race goes off at 6:57 p.m. Eastern.
And now … what to read: Oprah’s new book club pick, which our reviewer loved, and Tom Hanks’ first novel (also surprisingly good). What to watch: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” in theaters.
